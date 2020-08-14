Historic gem: Plea for return of priceless pump

A community is appealing for the return of a 100-year-old water pump, a "priceless" historic gem, for a "substantial" reward, with the promise of a song from singing priest Fr Ray Kelly.

The bottle-green pump was sawed from a wall some time between Wednesday night and yesterday morning, in Knockalough Cross, near Dromone and Oldcastle, in Co Meath.

Residents have clubbed together to offer anyone who comes across the pump a reward while Joe Duffy, who featured the story on RTÉ Radio One's Liveline, offered Fr Ray Kelly's singing skills as part of the reward.

Resident Fiona Flynn, told Liveline: "The pump has vanished and we're devastated. If anyone has done the JFK walk, this is the first turn you are met with and the pump was at it. It's a working pump, farmers use it, people use it out for runs. A [local] lady said that her mother used it as a child, bringing back the water.

"They are something to be valued, they're historic."

The residents were placing flowers near the pump at 9am yesterday when they noticed it had been removed. Another pump was stolen from a community nearby two weeks ago and now residents are convinced someone is trying to sell the historic items to unsuspecting householders.

"People are building up their gardens - they'd love a pump," said Ms Flynn. "I think people who are putting beautiful features in need to stand up and say where they got the pump."

Irish Independent