Historic clubhouse at Kenmare golf club damaged in early morning blaze

James Murphy, captain, left, Cindy Freeman, Lady Captain, centre and Eugene O'Sullivan, President Kenmare Golf Club, estb 1903, in County Kerry staring at the extensively damaged clubhouse after a fire in the early hours of Monday morning. Photo Don MacMonagle

Firemen examine the scene at Kenmare Golf Clubhouse, estb 1903, in County Kerry which was extensively damaged in a fire in the early hours of Monday morning. Photo Don MacMonagle

Kenmare Golf Club Manager John Sullivan Morgan has said he is devastated after an early-morning blaze caused extensive damage to the course's clubhouse tday.

The worst damage to the historic single-storey building – which has stood at the course for almost a century – was to the roof, which was burned off.

Mr Sullivan said he was alerted to the incident at around 4.15am, and emergency services were called shortly afterwards. Units were despatched from Killarney, Kenmare, and Sneem, and fire services spent between an hour and an hour and half battling to get the blaze under control, he said.

"It's impossible to know [the financial cost]", Mr Sullivan said. "The fire was in the original part of the building. It went up, and the roof was burned off. The timber frame structure is still there, but it burned up through the roof as I say, and that's where the main damage was done.

"Whether parts of the building are saveable, that will be down to engineers. We've no idea of the cost yet."

While the course re-opened to members a fortnight ago as COVID-19 restrictions eased, the clubhouse itself was not in use, save for access to toilet facilities. No definite cause has yet been established for the fire, Kerry Fire Services have said.

Mr Sullivan said members have been at the scene helping to move old stock today, but while the club is devastated at the incident, they are thankful nobody was injured, and the incident is unlikely to have any affect on play at the venue.

"They're devastated," Mr Sullivan said. "With the year that's in it, everything else is going wrong as well.

"Right now I'd just like to thank the emergency services for their work, the members for helping us out, and the good wishes we have received from members and non-members," he added.

Kerryman