Historic abortion legislation moved a step closer on Wednesday night after it was voted through in the Dáil.

Following several hours of debate on various amendments, and the agreement among TDs to sit until midnight, the legislation passed.

It will now move onto the Seanad where similar debate is expected, however the passage of the legislation through the Dáil will boost hopes it can be passed before Christmas to allow services to get underway in January.

