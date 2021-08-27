‘His heart will always be on that pitch’ – brother of tragic crash victim David Conroy pays tribute at funeral

A floral wreath for David Conroy at his funeral, Sacred Heart Church, Laytown, Co. Meath. PIC: Conor O’Mearain / Collins

The coffin of David Conroy is carried into the Sacred Heart Church, Laytown, Co. Meath. PIC: Conor O’Mearain / Collins

The brother of David Conroy – who died tragically in a car crash – has told his funeral the father was a devoted family man who had built Laytown United soccer club and his “heart will always be on that pitch”.

David Conroy died earlier this month in a three-car collision. He was the sole occupant in a van, while a driver in another car, John Enright, also passed away after the crash on the R152 at Keenogue in Duleek, Co Louth.

Expand Close David Conroy. Photo: INPHO/Lorcan Doherty / Facebook

Mr Conroy (41), a father-of-four, and originally from Ayrfield, Dublin, had helped found Laytown United soccer club several years ago, his funeral mass at Sacred Heart Church in Laytown, heard.

The father had left a legacy to his club and to his community. David’s brother Alan broke down as he told mourners dressed in Laytown kits: “Dave, your memory will live on through us all and for the next generation of coaches and volunteers at Laytown United.”

Gifts brought to the altar included a Liverpool FC shirt, his high-visibility work vest, popcorn and a family photo, brought to the altar by David’s wife, Jackie.

Jackie kissed the photograph before laying it on the altar, weeping.

The gifts, mourners heard, were all mementos signifying the father’s love of his wife, Jackie and their children, his devotion to Liverpool FC and soccer and his work ethic.

Expand Close A floral wreath for David Conroy at his funeral, Sacred Heart Church, Laytown, Co. Meath. PIC: Conor O’Mearain / Collins / Facebook

Alan told how David’s wife Jackie was his “soulmate” and that shortly after meeting her, he admitted his life had changed.

David had regularly cooked complex meals for his family, as a way of showing his love, the mass heard.

And he had regularly brought chocolate bars and cans of drink to his wife, as little acts of affection.

While he poured his time away from family and work into helping build Laytown United with others, leading players to adore the club director so much “they’d even walk through walls for him”, Alan said.

“Dave moved to Laytown with Jackie in 2004 and set up Laytown United,” an emotional Alan said.

From there, the father convinced neighbours and friends to get involved in the club and he helped create a community facility for around 300 young people.

The endless hours of voluntary work at the club had highlighted David’s “passion” for the club, where he had been director since 2016.

“His heart will always be on that pitch and at that club in Seafield, with the people there that make it great,” Alan said.

“A few years back, one of David’s proudest moments was when Laytown played Ashbourne,” Alan said.

“A few weeks prior, they lost 10 - 0. The lads went to the next match thinking they’d be slaughtered.

“David never let the lads give up. He told them not only could they win, but they would win.

“They went on to win 2-1 denying Ashbourne the league title and David was delighted.

“As a coach and manager, his team would run through brick walls for him.”

Alan said David’s friends “used to swear there were 10 David Conroy’s”, due to how busy he was.

“We wish that was true.”

Alan read out lyrics from Liverpool FC Anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone and a singer performed Songbird by Fleetwood Mac and Somewhere Over the Rainbow, in tribute to the father.

“He loved nothing more than to sit down with Jackie and the kids (to relax),” Alan said.

“Dave was the chief popcorn maker, before they would sit down to watch the football or a movie together.

“They were the happiest moments of his week, sitting on the couch, relaxing with the kids and Jackie. David loved the banter, he was great craic on a night out, you’d guarantee you’d go home with your cheeks sore.

“David loved his nights out because he loved his friends, and he loved his nights in because he loved his family.”

A family member carried a blue ukulele to the altar as a gift, as the instrument had been a reminder of how David had wanted to play an instrument but the ukulele “was the one and only thing he tried but he wasn’t good at”, Alan said.

And the fact he’d not been able to conquer the instrument, had “drove him mad,” he added.

“No doubt if he had more time, he’d have worked his a**e off to conquer it,” Alan said.

“David Conroy would not be beaten by anything or any man.

“David was great at everything he did, he was an amazing chef… everything had to be perfect.”

Alan told how his brother regularly phoned him and went through each four of his children’s names, speaking of all their achievements one by one.

Alan recounted the closest he had ever felt to his brother, when they shared a phone call from “halfway across the world” when Alan was living in Australia.

“David met Jackie 19 years ago, at that moment their lives changed,” Alan said.

“He said, ‘This one was alright.’ He quickly knew it was far more and they were proper soulmates.

“Everything he did, he did for her and his children. She’s a fantastic, caring woman… They were the best thing to ever happen to each other.”