‘His future is outside of RTÉ’ – media insiders say Ryan Tubridy’s return to station is now unlikely

Upon stepping away from The Late Late Show, Ryan Tubridy must have been looking forward to a somewhat easier life. There should, after all, have been less glare from the limelight.

He spoke about getting his Friday nights back, focusing on his radio show and becoming a “loveable relic”. There were reports he was in talks to develop an Australian travel show which would see him tour the outback. The plan was to include Russell Crowe.

When RTÉ took Tubridy off the air last week as the payments scandal broke, he was obviously disappointed, but he also seemed to be confident it was a short-term move. “I look forward to returning to the radio show, a job I love, as soon as possible,” he said.

Yesterday, RTÉ said Tubridy’s contract had “come to an end” and negotiations on a subsequent contract “have been paused”. This is something Tubridy reportedly disputes.

Asked if Tubridy will be returning to the radio next week, an RTÉ spokesperson said he “has been taken off air this week for editorial reasons and outside of that RTÉ will not be commenting”.

Communications expert Terry Prone believes it will be difficult for RTÉ to negotiate Tubridy back on air. “The investigation Catherine Martin has put in place is going to take several months and during that time, whether through leaks or procedures, it’s going to be in the news,” she said.

Terry Prone. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Given that RTÉ’s interim deputy director general, Adrian Lynch, said the “public service media organisation cannot have an individual on air who is at the centre of public controversy”, it seems highly unlikely Tubridy will return until that process has been completed.

“Of course the programme could be radically restructured,” Prone said. “But that is another challenge.”

The scandal has caused untold reputational damage to the organisation, and, in the process, has also scuppered chances of a review of the licence fee. Staff are feeling betrayed. In that context, it would be hard for Tubridy to return to the radio building.

“If you look at the photographs of the protest outside RTÉ with banks of broadcasters… and a single path to let the cars through – imagine walking down that space,” Prone said.

Broadcaster Ivan Yates believes that Tubridy’s future is likely to lie outside Montrose. “I am sort of coming to the observation, and I will put it no stronger than that, that the most expedient thing RTÉ can do to extricate themselves from the situation is actually not to enter into another contract with him.”

Yates believes RTÉ is unlikely to establish a new contract with Tubridy. He says not doing so would be “the biggest Get Out of Jail [card] from a public ­relations perspective”.

“I wasn’t of that view originally but as the executive board…has become deeper in the mire, I am thinking that’s what they are going to do. And they are going to jettison him. And the fact that there is already a public disagreement about the legality of his present contract I think is a sign in the wind. In the last 24 hours, it is emerging that Tubridy’s future as a broadcaster is outside of RTÉ.”

Ivan Yates. Photo: Sportsfile

In the past, there were discussions about a possible career in the UK. He covered for Graham Norton and Simon Mayo on the BBC for several summers but these were temporary assignments and never led to anything more substantial or long term.

In 2016, Tubridy claimed he had ruled out moving to the UK as he was, by nature, “a homebird”. “I don’t have a great hunger to be anywhere else, but it was lovely to do the BBC shows as a bizarre work experience,” he said at the time.

“I would suggest Ryan should take a sabbatical. He is long overdue one – get away from the situation…and then come back.”

Some media experts believe he could look to the US and the UK for work, however this would not be an easy task at the moment. “To be trying to negotiate a television or radio gig overseas in the wake of this crisis would be extraordinarily difficult,” said Prone. Instead she believes Tubridy would be advised to take a year off. “I would suggest Ryan should take a sabbatical. He is long overdue one – get away from the situation…and then come back.”

Another media adviser, who did not wish to be named, said that despite the payment scandal Tubridy has a long-standing reputation for being “good to work with and professional”.

“Media and entertainment is full of people who have resurrected their careers,” they said. “Maybe not in the same area but there are other avenues he could explore.”

Media advisers and talent agents say further down the line Tubridy could get work conducting corporate events. There may be some interest in a book giving his side of events. He also has his own production company, Tuttle Productions, and may consider moving behind the camera and producing documentaries. He has already expressed an interest in making his own podcast series.

One thing seems clear at this stage – Tubridy will never return to the same status he had when fronting The Late Late Show. Asked if she thought Tubridy would recover from the scandal, Prone said: “It’s possible, whether it’s probable is up to him.”