Hiqa to assess if spinal muscular atrophy test should be added to newborn screening

A health technology assessment on whether to add spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) to the newborn bloodspot screening programme has got under way by Hiqa.

SMA is a rare, genetic condition which causes irreversible damage to the nerves that control movement; this leads to muscle wasting and weakness.

The severity of SMA and the age at which symptoms present vary, with some forms historically resulting in death in early childhood.

In recent years, new treatments have become available for SMA with the potential to significantly improve outcomes through earlier diagnosis and treatment

In January 2023, the National Screening Advisory Committee (NSAC) requested that Hiqa to undertake an assessment of including SMA in the National Newborn Bloodspot Screening Programme.

This programme provides newborn bloodspot screening (the 'heel prick test') within the first 72 to 120 hours of life and currently screens for nine conditions.

Dr Máirín Ryan, HIQA's Deputy CEO and Director of Health Technology Assessment said: “The National Newborn Bloodspot Screening Programme is a successful and important public health initiative that screens infants for rare, but serious conditions to enable early intervention.

"Screening programmes can offer considerable benefits. They can identify conditions before symptoms begin, enabling earlier access to treatment.”

The assessment will provide evidence-based advice to NSAC and will inform a decision regarding the potential inclusion of SMA in Ireland’s National Newborn Bloodspot Screening Programme.

She added: “A decision to screen for a condition should always be considered carefully and be based on the best available evidence.

Our assessment of screening for SMA will examine how accurate the available screening tests are, the current diagnostic and treatment pathway for children with SMA and if there are any significant ethical, resource or organisational challenges which would impact adding this test to the screening programme.”

