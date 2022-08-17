Hiqa inspectors find weaknesses in infection control and inappropriate video monitoring at disability centres

Inappropriate video monitoring, weaknesses in infection control and inadequate staffing have emerged as concerns in a series of inspection reports on disability centres.

Inspectors from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) identified non-compliance with regulations and standards in 15 out of 33 centres.

A high level of non-compliance was identified at a centre operated by Resilience Healthcare Limited. Improvements were required in fire safety measures, premises, and staff training.

Non-compliance was recorded at two centres operated by Stewarts Care Limited. Across these two centres, improvements were required in residents’ behaviour supports plans, staffing, training, complaint management and infection control arrangements.

At a centre operated by Trinity Support and Care Services Limited, staffing arrangements did not ensure a consistency of care was provided to residents. In addition, improvements were needed in supporting residents to access opportunities for education or employment, and the provider was required to improve the management of restrictive practices in the centre.

Insufficient staffing arrangements were highlighted at centres operated by four separate providers: The Cheshire Foundation in Ireland, Rehab Group, Nua Healthcare Services Limited and St Catherine’s Association CLG.

At a centre operated by St Hilda’s Services, non-compliance was identified in infection-control arrangements.

The use of restrictions and video monitoring impacted residents’ rights and living arrangements at a centre operated by St Michael’s House.

At a centre operated by St Joseph’s Foundation, the absence of a person in charge undermined the governance and management of the centre.

Two centres operated by Saint John of God Community Services CLG required repairs and maintenance to the premises to ensure accessibility for residents.

Of the 33 inspections, Hiqa inspectors found a generally good level of compliance with the regulations and standards in 18 centres operated by a number of providers including; Muiríosa Foundation, Nua Healthcare Services Limited, Offaly Centre for Independent Living CLG, Peamount Healthcare, Praxis Care, Redwood Extended Care Facility Unlimited Company, Saint John of God Community Services CLG, St Joseph's Foundation, St Michael's House, St Paul's Child and Family Care Centre Designated Activity Company, Stepping Stones Residential Care Limited, Three Steps Limited, The Cheshire Foundation in Ireland, and Western Care Association.

Examples of good practice were found in Laois in a centre operated by the Muiríosa Foundation. Residents spoke about their personal goals and how they planned to achieve these in the coming months. A resident proudly showed the inspector medals they had won through participating in the Special Olympics, while another resident showed off their jewellery collection and how they kept it safe and secure.

At a centre in Offaly operated by Offaly Centre for Independent Living CLG, residents were involved in the day-to-day running of the centre and had chosen names for each of the bedrooms, which were displayed on plaques outside the rooms. Residents led active lives, and were involved in a range of activities. They spoke about the centre being their ‘home away from home’.

Inspectors who visited a centre run by St Michael’s House in Dublin found residents were supported to develop independent living skills such as preparing simple meals. They were also supported to actively participate in their local communities. Residents told the inspector about their goals, and spoke positively about the support provided by staff. They also spoke about their plans for the next few months, such as attending concerts and going on holidays.