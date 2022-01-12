Hiqa inspector witnesses resident engaged in ‘inappropriate sexual behaviour’ at Donegal care facility

Inspectors from the healthcare watchdog witnessed a resident engaging in "inappropriate sexual behaviour" that was ignored by staff at the same HSE-run campus in Co Donegal where a former resident carried out more than 100 sexual assaults on intellectually disabled adults, a damning report by reveals.

Inspectors from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) "observed one of the residents on the couch engaging in inappropriate sexual

behaviour, which was not responded to by agency staff who were supporting them". This happened during an inspection of the Edencrest, Riverside and Cloghan flat on September 21, 2021, according to the Hiqa inspection report released on Wednesday.

The unit is included in the Ard Gréine Court campus in Stranolar, Co Donegal, where the National Independent Review Panel found a former resident, given the pseudonym 'Brandon', carried out at least 108 sexual assaults on 18 intellectually disabled adults, most of them non-verbal, between 2003 and 2016, with the full knowledge of the centre's management despite repeated attempts by nursing staff to stop the abuse.

The assaults continued even though he was moved numerous times to different wards until he was ultimately moved to Brentwood Manor, a private nursing home in Convoy, Co Donegal, in May 2016 where he died in 2020.

A redacted version of the panel's report on the abuse - which has not been fully published - was described by HSE chief executive Paul Reid as "one of the most repulsive reports I’ve read, and one of the most gruesome reports I’ve had to read in my career".

Local independent TD Thomas Pringle, who brought the abuse to light after he was approached by a whistleblower in 2016, said the fact a Hiqa inspector witnessed another resident engaged in inappropriate sexual behaviour at the same complex as recently as last September is "shocking."

"After everything they've gone through, for that to continue is shocking," he told the Irish Independent.

The incident was one of many findings of non-compliance of regulations at the centre and six other HSE-run residential centres for the disabled that were cited by Hiqa in their inspection reports. Among them are concerns over "crisis staffing levels", risk management, safeguarding of residents, staff and visitors and fire regulations.

The inspection at the Edencrest unit was a "follow-up risk inspection" from a previous visit by Hiqa on March 2, 2021 in which "significant risks in quality and safety of care were identified in the centre" prompting the watchdog to issue a warning letter that the service provider (the HSE) was at risk of having its registration cancelled.

The same warning was issued to the neighbouring Railway View and Finnside unit in the same complex last March.

Yet despite some improvements to the unit following Hiqa's inspection there on September 14, 2021, "significant risks were identified again on this inspection, some similar in nature, and some new risks were also identified", the inspection report stated.

Among their concerns, inspectors issued an order that "urgent action" be taken to address fire safety risks that had not been identified previously.

They also found that previous concerns with "the management of risks and staffing" had not been adequately addressed and a compliance plan and Quality Improvement Plan that had been promised by the HSE had not been completed.

iqaH also found a third unit at the campus, the Dunwiley and Cloghan unit, was also non-compliant with regulations in a number of areas despite a previous inspection last March which "found considerable risks and poor quality of care to residents".

An inspector noted how one of the residents "became upset, visibly crying, and subsequently told inspectors that they did not feel safe living there, and that they did not have any friends there."

"Through observations, reviews of documentation and discussions with staff, inspectors found that the number of incidents of behaviours of concern and safeguarding incidents at the centre which resulted in assaults to residents and staff continued to be a concern," the report stated.

The inspectors also noted that "residents continued to be at risk of physical and psychological abuse in one location in the centre".

Mr Pringle, meanwhile, said the ongoing issues with non-compliance of regulations at the Ard Gréine Court campus - that have been cited by Hiqa as far back as 2016 - is a serious matter and the facility should be shut down if it can't be managed properly.

"Hiqa should be going in next week and if they're not compliant, they should be shut down," he said. "The residents deserve better."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the HSE said: “Improvements are required to achieve compliance with the regulations inspected across three of the four centres. The HSE has submitted detailed compliance plans to Hiqa to address these issues and the improvement actions have been accepted by Hiqa."