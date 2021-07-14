Hines to lodge plans for 1,614 build-to-rent apartments in 12 blocks on grounds of Clonliffe College

An artist's impression of part of the proposed Hines development at Clonliffe College in Drumcondra, Dublin

US property group Hines Real Estate is to lodge ‘fast track’ plans to construct 1,614 apartments on the grounds of Clonliffe College, Drumcondra on Dublin’s northside.

Last year, the Irish arm of Hines entered pre-planning consultation with An Bord Pleanala on the scheme and at that time the scheme comprised of 1,635 apartments that included 1,308 'build to rent’ units.

However in the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) plans to be formally lodged with the appeals board in the coming days, the 1,614 development is now entirely made up of ‘build to rent’ apartments on a 22 acre site.

Hines has already committed to allocating 20pc of the apartments for social and affordable housing.

Ten per cent of the homes will be social units and a further 10pc will be affordable homes.

The planning notice for the scheme published on Wednesday confirms that the scheme is to be made up of 12 apartment blocks ranging from two storeys to 18 storeys.

The 1,614 build to rent apartments are to comprise of 540 studios, 603 one bed units, 418 two bed units and 53 three bed units.

The 18-storey block is to comprise of 191 units and Hines has previously stated that, subject to planning, it hopes to commence construction in the first quarter of 2022 and construction work will continue on the site until mid-2025.

The lodging of the plans follows the GAA selling 19 acres of land at Clonliffe College to Hines in 2019. The GAA had previously purchased the 31.8 acre Clonliffe College for €95 million.

As part of the pre-planning for the Clonliffe scheme, An Bord Pleanala told Hines earlier this year that their plans require further consideration or amendment.

During the pre-planning consultation, Dublin City Council planners expressed concern over the height, bulk and massing of the higher elements of the scheme.

The Council planners also expressed concern over the then unit mix with an over-concentration of studio and one-bed accommodation.

The Council stated that the Hines application should be looking to create a long term and stable community.

In response, Hines stated during the consultation that the proposed development responds to the demand and demographic of the area where 51pc of households in area are singles/couples without children, 71pc of people in the area are in house shares and the existing stock in area is 75pc houses.

Hines stated that the unit mix is future-proofed and the design can respond to market demand where two 1-bed units can be converted into 3-bed units for example.

Hines has already held information briefings with the local community and local politicians on its plans for Clonliffe College.

An Bord Pleanala will make a decision on the SHD application in the final quarter of this year.