Hines gets permission for nearly 1,600 build-to-rent apartments on Clonliffe College site despite local objections

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission for contentious €602m plans for 1,592 build-to-rent apartments on the grounds of Clonliffe College in Drumcondra, Dublin.

The appeals board has granted planning permission for the scheme in spite of the most prominent objector against the proposal, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald stating that if planning is approved, it will only further exacerbate the housing crisis.

Permission was granted under the strategic housing development (SHD) planning rules which allow developments of over 100 units to go straight to the planning board, without applying for permission to the local council. Introduced to increase the volume of housing being built, this system is being phased out early next year.

The Dublin Central TD was one of 120 parties to make submissions on the ‘mega’ build-to-rent scheme proposed by the Irish arm of US property giant Hines.

The vast majority of those to lodge submissions to the fast-track scheme were opposed to the plan that is to be made up of 12 apartment blocks ranging from two storeys to 18 storeys in height.

The Holy Cross College Strategic Housing Development (SHD) comprises 540 studios, 603 one-bed units, 418 two-bed units and 53 three-bed units and in its decision, the appeals board has ordered the omission of 22 units reducing the number to 1,592.

The appeals board ruled that the scheme would not seriously injure the visual or residential amenities of the area, would be acceptable in terms of urban height, design and quantum of development and would constitute an acceptable residential density in this inner suburban location.

The board also ruled that the scheme would respect the character of the area, the architectural heritage of the area and would be acceptable in terms of pedestrian and traffic safety.

The board stated that the scheme is considered to be of strategic national importance due to its potential to contribute to the Government achievement of increasing the delivery of housing and to facilitate the achievement of greater height and density in a residential development in an urban centre close to public transport and centres of employment.

The appeals board granted planning permission after its inspector in the case, senior planning inspector Lorraine Dockery recommended that it be granted.

The board gave the green light despite the strong reservations of Dublin City Council over the scheme.

In a comprehensive report delivered to An Bord Pleanála, the council said: “The disappointingly high quantum of single aspect and studio and one-bed units is not considered appropriate to the area and could constitute an unbalanced form of development.”

The council stopped short of recommending refusal but went on further to state the 71pc studio and one-bed units within the scheme “is alarming”.

“It is considered unlikely the development will provide an attractive mixed-use sustainable neighbourhood and ‘a good urban neighbourhood’ in compliance with the Dublin City Development Plan 2016-2022,” the council said.

Echoing the concerns of many objectors, the council’s planning report also opined that “it is critical that a scheme of this scale should not be purely for rental, given the desire and need for local residents and potentially people from outside the area to purchase their own home”.

The council argued that the scheme “is a major missed opportunity to create an integrated, mixed income, mixed ownership and sustainable new community with a full range of apartment types and sizes”.

One of the objectors, the Clonliffe and Croke Park Residents Association, claimed the scheme will have a ‘catastrophic’ impact on the long-established community in the area.

Hines has already committed to allocating 20pc of the apartments for social and affordable housing and as part of the first phase of that commitment, documents lodged with An Bord Pleanála put a price tag of €61m on 161 apartments to be sold to Dublin City Council for social housing.

Talks can commence between Hines and the council on a final price now that planning permission has been granted.

However, in a strident objection against the apartments, Ms McDonald said ‘build to rent’ schemes are driven by investors seeking to exploit the high demand for housing and apartments in urban centres.

“As a consequence, these developments drive up the cost of that land, making standard residential development for Dublin even more unaffordable.”

She pointed out that 70pc of the units are one-beds and studios, which “does not meet the housing needs of Dublin Central”.

Dublin City Planning Officer with An Taisce, Kevin Duff, said his organisation has serious concern over the scale of the 'build to rent’ scheme and argues that ‘build to rent’ militates against the fostering and nurturing of the longer-term community in the area.

Maynooth academic and housing expert Rory Hearne said “this mega build to rent scheme would essentially be a private enclave set apart from the local area, owned by overseas institutional investors”.

“This is a reversion of 100 years in the social progress of land ownership".

Mr Hearne further claimed that the development “is part of a race to the bottom in the Irish housing system” and if approved will give the green light to others to pursue similar-type developments.

Former environment editor with The Irish Times, Frank McDonald, claimed in his objection that the “overblown scheme” “is just another element in the ongoing commodification of housing in Dublin for international capital investment, engineered by the property lobby and facilitated by successive mandatory guidelines”.

Mr McDonald claimed the 12 apartment blocks constitute nothing more than build-to-rent “money trees” in a landscaped setting.

Mr McDonald in first researching and then writing the observation said: “I realise that I have probably wasted three days of my life.”

He said with few exceptions, An Bord Pleanála “has casually disregarded our submissions and granted permission for overblown SHD schemes all over Dublin, based on national policy and its own predilection for high-rise developments”.

Mr McDonald said the appeals board should refuse planning on the basis that the scheme constitutes sub-standard housing and that its scale is grossly excessive.

A number of local residents’ associations also lodged objections against the scheme.

However, in comprehensive submissions on behalf of Hines, planning consultants Brady Shipman & Martin said the scheme “provides for high-quality residential accommodation close to the city centre and a key public transport corridor”.

The consultants said the scheme is consistent with the national, regional and local policy framework “and the proposal will provide for an effective and efficient use of this former institutional lands which are highly accessible”.

The consultants further said the proposed development site can achieve increased building height and resulting building density without negatively impacting on the surrounding environment.

The lodging of the plans follows the GAA selling 19 acres of land at Clonliffe College to Hines in 2019. The GAA had previously purchased the 31.8 acre Clonliffe College for €95m.

Reacting to the decision today, independent Dublin city councillor Nial Ring said local people are shocked by the decision of the planning board.

He described the decision as “an absolute disgrace”, with An Bord Pleanála showing total disdain for the Dublin City Development Plan and, “worse still, a contemptuous disregard for the concerns expressed by many locals in their submissions to An Bord on the proposed development”.

“This monstrosity of a development, with 70pc of the units being studio/one bed, will have a negative impact on the local area and community and will add nothing to the sustainability of the community but will, in fact, attract transient tenancies, ensuring the development can never become an integral part of the locality,” he said.

“We all know there is a need for housing, but not 1,600 boxes owned and operated by overseas investors which will not add anything to the local area or community but will, in fact, take from and jeopardise the very sustainability of this great neighbourhood.”