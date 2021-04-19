Hines gets go-ahead for 732 apartments for Player Wills site in Dublin 8 despite local objections over 19-storey height

Hines has secured planning permission for 732 new homes at site of former Player Wills building in Dublin 8

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light to ‘fast track’ plans to US property giant Hines to construct 732 residential units on the site of the former Player Wills factory site in Dublin 8.

The development includes four apartment blocks with one reaching 19 storeys in height and comprises of 492 'build to rent' apartments and 240 shared accommodation or ‘co-living’ units on a site fronting onto South Circular Rd.

The proposal for the 7.6 acre site involves the demolition of all buildings on site excluding the original fabric of the original Player Wills factory which will be extended from four to eight storeys in height.

The Strategic Housing Development (SHD) faced strong local opposition with over 180 submissions lodged with An Bord Pleanala concerning the contentious scheme.

Some of those to object include a number of residents’ groups.

Board inspector in the case Stephen Rhys Thomas stated that nearly all those to make submissions were critical of the proposal in terms of height and scale with objectors pointing out that the scheme is out of proportion with the local streets and will impact on the visual amenities of the area.

However, Dublin City Council told the appeals board that the development is acceptable and would comply with the development objectives of the site.

The board agreed and concluded that the scheme would be acceptable in terms of urban design, height and quantum of development.

The board also gave the proposal the green light after concluding that it contributed to the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 in delivery compact growth and urban regeneration which involves the regeneration of a disused former industrial site within close proximity to the city centre and close to significant transport links.

The board also concluded that the development is of strategic and national importance due to its potential to contribute to the Government policy to increase the delivery of housing from its current under supply.

As part of his recommendation to grant planning permission, Mr Rhys Thomas found that the site is extremely well connected to public transport links and that he was satisfied “that this is a good location for taller buildings and higher residential densities”.

Mr Rhys Thomas stated that the proposed development “will make a positive contribution to place-making, will incorporate new streets and public spaces”.

Mr Rhys Thomas also found that “the use of greater mass and height will achieve greater densities with sufficient varieties in scale and form”.

The inspector stated that because of the two towers’ location within the overall site, “the proposed heights are acceptable and will result in an overall positive visual impact”.

As part of Hines' social housing obligations, it has put a price tag of €19.7m on 49 apartments it is proposing to sell to Dublin City Council.

The price range of the apartments Hines is proposing to sell to the Council range from €238,828 for a studio apartment to €611,644 for a three bedroom apartment. With planning grants, the developer and Council can now enter talks on completing the proposed deal.

Developers Hines and APG welcomed the planning board’s decision and pointed out that the development included two large new public parks for Dublin’s Liberties area.

‘This is the second phase of the significant urban regeneration of a large brownfield site in Dublin 8, once home to the Player Wills cigarette factory,” they said.

“The decision also allows for the transformation of the former Player Wills Factory into an innovative mixed use space, with a fully permeable ground level including a large café, bar, restaurant, outdoor courtyard, and a 852sqm dedicated community, arts and cultural and exhibition space, including artists’ studios.”

Residents would benefit from a large gym, fitness and wellness studio, lounges, terraces, a library, meeting rooms and a large business centre, along with a creche.

They said they would apply for permission for the third and fourth phases of development in the area in the coming weeks, which would bring to more than 1,500 the number of residential units in the development.

Hines Ireland managing director Gary Corrigan said: “We are especially happy to get the endorsement of the Board for our proposed approach with the Player Wills building, which will see both the retention and reimagining of the original building and façade which had fallen into disrepair and is in need of major investment to ensure it survives and can once again become the beating heart of Dublin 8.”

