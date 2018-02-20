A hiker has died after getting into trouble on Mangerton Mountain, in Co Kerry.

Hiker dies after being rescued on mountain

Emergency services were called to help the man, who was understood to be aged in his 60s, shortly before 1pm yesterday.

However, low cloud hampered attempts by a rescue helicopter to reach the site. Emergency personnel were instead airlifted to a drop-off point as close as possible.

Rescue teams managed to reach the man, but he died before he could be brought to hospital.

