Hike in hospitality VAT a ‘serious blow’ to Irish tourism with rural business worst affected, says hoteliers

VAT returned to 13.5pc for the hospitality and tourism industry at midnight. Stock image

The president of the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) has described the VAT increase in the hospitality sector as “a serious blow” to Irish tourism.

VAT returned to 13.5pc for the hospitality and tourism industry at midnight despite pleas from sector representatives to keep a reduced rate in place.

It was reduced to 9pc in November 2020 as part of Government efforts to soften the financial blow dealt to the sector by the pandemic.

Denyse Campbell, IHF president said: “Increasing taxes on holidaymakers and Irish consumers is the last thing we should be doing as a country.“The move seriously undermines Ireland’s ability to compete internationally for visitors and comes at a time when hard-pressed Irish consumers are already under financial stress with persistent inflation and soaring mortgage interest rates,” she said.

Haircut costs ‘will increase’ if special hospitality VAT rate given the chop

Ms Campbell said increasing the VAT rate to 13.5pc “will ultimately have an inflationary impact” and rural businesses will be worst affected along with those with small margins relying on the sale of food and beverages.

“It is a serious blow for our sector, including hotels and guesthouses which have experienced enormous increases in the cost of doing business.”

Irish Hotels Federation president Denyse Campbell.

She said the increased rate represented “a significant step backwards” after Government had provided supports allowing the industry to employ over 220,000 people.

The reduced 9pc VAT rate had been extended twice previously, in May 2022 and earlier this year in February. In a report published last year, the Commission on Taxation and Welfare recommended the rate be brought back to 13.5pc and gradually increased over time.

“In light of the vital role tourism plays within the Irish economy, the question we need to ask as a country is why should Ireland, as an island destination, now have the 3rd highest tourism VAT rate in all of Europe?,” Ms Campbell added.

The reintroduction of the 13.5pc rate puts Ireland behind only Denmark and the UK in terms of VAT rate in hospitality. The reduced rate was on par with five countries including the Netherlands, Estonia and Cyprus.

A 9pc VAT rate is less than that in a number of popular tourist destinations such as Spain, Italy, Greece and France.

“Time and time again, we hear about the need for Ireland to create a more balanced economy that supports indigenous sectors and a greater spread of investment throughout the country,” said Ms Campbell.

“One of the best ways to do this is by creating the right environment to support sustainable growth in hospitality and tourism, our largest indigenous employer.”