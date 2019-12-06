High-tech records will let our history rise from the ashes

'The yard was littered with chunks of masonry and smouldering records; pieces of white paper were gyrating in the upper air like seagulls… Fire was fascinating to watch; it had a spell like running water."

These words come from the patriot Ernie O'Malley's compelling account of his Civil War experiences, 'The Singing Flame', belatedly published in 1978. The date of the fire was June 30, 1922, and the pieces of white paper "gyrating in the upper air like seagulls", described by O'Malley, were chunks of Ireland's long history - some dating to just years after the Norman invasion in the 12th century.

Eminent historian and writer Tom Garvin later described the burning of the Public Records Office in the Four Courts in 1922 as an "example of intellectual and cultural vandalism".

Garvin, and most historians, blamed the anti-treaty IRA - though most of those involved avoided culpability as best they could during their lives. They countered it was more likely done by Irish Free State army shells fired from borrowed British guns.

