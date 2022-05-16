Highs of 20C this week – but have a brolly to hand

Triplets Remi, Harry and Sofia (7) Brennan from Monkstown enjoying the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Bike Week Coastal Cycle. Photo: Mark Condren

Temperatures will reach up to 20C today but heavy rain will create almost tropical weather conditions.

Met Éireann has forecast a wet start with heavy rain throughout the morning and into the early afternoon.

The muggy mix of showers and sunshine will continue for much of the week.

The forecaster said there would be rain in many areas, “heavy in places” today, with highs of 16C to 20C.

The rain will clear northwards and make way for sunny spells and scattered showers but there’s also a potential for “thundery downpours,” the forecaster said.

The “unsettled” humid weather will continue into next weekend, it added.

Temperatures tonight will reach up to 13C. Tomorrow there will be outbreaks of rain in the morning.

This will become widespread into the evening. However, it will remain warm, with highs of 17C.

By Tuesday night rain will clear northwards, with clear spells proceeding. However, outbreaks of rain will develop overnight before clearing in the morning.

Wednesday will have a dry start with sunshine and showers, but once again rain is on the horizon. By the afternoon, showers will spread across the country, some heavy. Temperatures are to reach up to 18C.

On Thursday, again there will be a mixture of rain and sunshine, with the mercury touching the 20C mark.

Friday and Saturday is also forecast to be humid, with sunshine and rain forecast.