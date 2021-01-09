Highest number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 breaks record for fourth day in a row

The highest number of people hospitalised with coronavirus has broken records for the fourth day in a row.

There are now 1,285 people in hospital as of 8am this morning, an increase of 134 on yesterday’s figures.

This is the fourth day in a row that sees the highest number of coronavirus patients in hospital since the start of the pandemic.

114 people were hospitalised in the past 24 hours, also the highest number of patients to be hospitalised with Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of 8am on Saturday, 72 people had been discharged from hospital in the last 24 hour period.

HSE CEO Paul Reid said that the numbers in hospital will continue to rise.

“There's now 1,285 people being treated in hospital (+ 134 on yesterday) with #COVID19,” he wrote on Twitter.

Mr Reid said that “huge sacrifices” in time “will work”.

“For now, it will rise more. Saving lives & protecting more people getting sick is our priority. But, in time, the huge sacrifices everyone is making will work. Thank you,” he added.

The Department of Health reported that a record 8,248 people tested positive for the virus, with 20 further deaths.

A highly infectious strain of coronavirus which is linked to an explosion of Covid-19 in South Africa was also confirmed here yesterday.

There have been three cases of the variant confirmed here so far.

