Highest number of people experiencing homelessness and ever recorded with Christmas just a month away

Charities are urging that there must be urgent action to tackle record homeless numbers. File image.

There are now 11,397 people homeless in the State, a record high as winter looms, the Simon Community has said.

There are now almost 3,500 homeless children or dependents in the country, an increase of 138 in the past month. A further 1,318 were young adults under the age of 25 and 1,600 families are now in emergency accommodation..

Almost 3,000 adult women are now homeless in Ireland.

The Simon Community has branded the figure as “shocking” and said a record number of people are “facing a Christmas in homelessness”.

The number of homeless people in Ireland grew by 422 in the past month, this is the largest increase in homelessness since May 2020, and the first time it has passed 11,000.

“The Simon Communities of Ireland see these shocking numbers as confirmation of the need for the moratorium on evictions,” it said in a statement.

They are calling on the Government to make 2023 the “year of delivery” with emergency action taken while the moratorium is in place, “otherwise we will face continued increases in homelessness as seen when the Covid 19 moratorium was lifted”.

The Simon Communities of Ireland are calling for the Government to focus on the 166,000 vacant homes around the country and to bring as many as possible into the public housing stock.

This comes on the back of recent Sunday Independent reports of a huge underspend of the budget to build public housing and slow turnaround in vacant local authority properties.

The 11,397 men, women and children in homeless emergency accommodation in October represents an increase of 3.85pc (422 people) in one month and a 29pc increase (2,567 people) since this time last year.

1,601 were families – this is 69 (4.5pc) more than the previous month (1,532 families)

5,320 were single adults – this is an increase of 162 (3.1pc) on the previous month (5,158 single adults).

3,480 were Children/Dependents – this is an increase of 138 (4.13pc) on the previous month (3,342 dependents)

1,318 were Young People aged 18-24 – this is an increase of 55 (4.3pc) on the previous month (1,263), and up 265 (25pc) year on year from 1,053 in October 2021.

Wayne Stanley, Head of Policy and Communication at the Simon Communities of Ireland, said that: “11,397 people facing into Christmas in emergency homeless accommodation is completely unacceptable.

"The Simon Communities across Ireland will be there for those who need them but we have to see an end to this crisis,”

“We need action from the Government that will quickly increase our social and affordable housing stock. The moratorium on evictions will provide some breathing room for vulnerable individuals and families facing eviction this winter. The Government must grasp the opportunity this offers.

“Utilising some of the 166,000 vacant homes is one avenue Government can take, as well as ramping up the tenant in situ purchase scheme to take properties into state ownership, where an owner is selling up and leaving the market. These actions, particularly when the Department of Housing is facing nearly half a billion underspend at the end of 2022, are simply common sense.

“Too many families and individuals are facing a bleak Christmas this year. The weeks ahead will be tough, and it will get tougher unless the Government delivers in the coming months and throughout 2023. 2023 needs to be the year of delivery to address the homelessness crisis.

"We include in this delivery, the holding of a referendum to insert the right to housing in the constitution. We believe that this is necessary to drive the required systemic change to our housing system. We will also be joining those marching under the Raise the Roof banner tomorrow to secure that change,” Mr Stanley said.

Social Democrats TD Cian O’Callaghan who is the party’s Housing spokesperson, said:

“With Christmas now just one month away, figures released today show the highest number of people experiencing homelessness and living in emergency accommodation ever recorded.”

“It is important to remember that these figures do not include people sleeping rough on our streets, in tents, on floors or on couches."

He added: “The Government keep on telling us that their housing plans is working – clearly it is not as the situation gets worse every day for people struggling to find somewhere affordable to live.”

Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan said: “In the face of these shameful figures, it is important to remind ourselves that homelessness is not inevitable. It is not a natural phenomenon, it is the result of bad policies and can be ended, over time, with better policies delivered with urgency.

"However, the failure of successive governments has led to a crisis where nearly 3,500 children will spend Christmas in emergency accommodation. Too many of these children were born into homelessness this year and will spend their first ever Christmas in this world as homeless. Words cannot properly express how morally wrong it is that this is happening.”