Some 1,205 new Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland have been confirmed today by the Department of Health.

There were three further deaths.

This takes the total number of cases to 46,429 while the virus death toll in the country stands at 1,838.

Out of these, 288 cases confirmed today were in Dublin.

Of the cases notified today; 614 are men and 590 are women.

71pc are under 45 years of age while the median age is 34 years old

There are 288 cases in Dublin, 173 Cork, 123 in Meath, 97 in Galway 63 in Cavan and the remaining 461 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today 241 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 29 are in ICU. There have been 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said:“There has been further increases across all key indicators of COVID-19 and the growth rate of the epidemic has accelerated since NPHET last met.

“Cases notified over the past week have increased by 82% compared with the previous 7 days, from 3,514 to 6,382 cases.

“The positivity rate over the past 7 days is now 6.2% and is continuing to increase.”

“The epidemic is not growing as fast in Dublin as it is in the rest of the country, but it is growing. In the remaining 25 counties it is unequivocal,” said Professor Philip Nolan at tonight's Department of Health briefing..

“The five day moving average has doubled in the other 25 counties, not including Dublin. It is too early to see the recent restrictions affect those counties.”

According to the Prof Nolan, the incidence in people over the age of 65 has increased by two or three fold in just one week.

The reproductive number

The reproduction number has increased in the past week with an estimation of 1.4 with Dublin being closer to 1.

“What happens in the next number of weeks depends particularly on the reproduction number,” said Prof Nolan.

“We are looking at approximately 1,800 to 2,200 cases a day by the 31st of October. Case numbers are growing exponentially.”

The reproductive number of the virus would be 4 or 5 if we were living as we were in January, said CMO Dr Tony Holohan.

“The government is not going to wash your hands or wipe your nose. You need to take on that responsibility for yourself,” he said.

“1.4 of an R is still a very suppressed virus relative to what it would be if we were all behaving as normal as we were last January we would probably see the R at 4 or 5,” he added.

“But, we need a little bit more even though large numbers of people are adhering to the guidelines. We need to go that extra mile to protect ourselves and our families.”

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has said that the number of cases over the past few days “is even worse than what was being predicted last week”.

“We are extremely concerned of the increased spread. It’s a matter of grave concern for us,” he said.

“We are seeing a lot of people following the advice but we are seeing too much of the kind of behaviour that facilitates the spread of the virus,” he added.

“We want to see an increase in the standard of behaviour that we are advocating.

“It is all about our individual responsibility. Now is the time for people to act and to cut out all non-essential social activity. Now is not the time for them.”

Work from home

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan is pleading with employers to not have their employees in work if it’s possible for them to work at home.

“We are encouraging everybody to do everything they can to protect themselves, their families, and that isn’t different for employers,” he said.

“Employers need to facilitate where possible employees working from home. We need to cut down substantially the people meeting in workplace and social situations.”

In relation to employees, Dr Ronan Glynn said: “We’re still getting report after report of employees ringing GP’s from work with [Covid] symptoms.

“We have appealed to employers over recent weeks. Employers and employees need to know that this winter it is not acceptable to go to work with flu like symptoms.”

Yesterday's announcements

This comes a day after it was announced that Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal will be placed on a Level 4 lockdown from Midnight Thursday Night until Tuesday, November 10.

The Cabinet signed off on these restrictions on Wednesday night and also agreed a ban on household visits countrywide from Thursday night.

A Level 4 means a ban on household visits, weddings reduced to six people and the closures of hairdressers and barbers.

Pubs and restaurants will only be permitted to give delivery and takeaway service.

Speaking on the new measures, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “We are on a journey with this virus and we have come to a difficult point in that journey. For that reason, we have agreed to move Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan to Level Four on the Living With Covid-19 Framework."

"A new Level Three status has been with us for the last week, and we want another week to analyse the effects of these measures.

“The truth is there are concerns about the full implementation of Level Three. These concerns are in relation to the poor application or adherence to advice when it comes to home visiting, sports training and events, people going into work when they could and should work from home, as well as slippage in retail and other services.”

Online Editors