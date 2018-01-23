High winds to lash country after spot flooding

Destructive winds with gusts of up to 110kmh are set to lash the country after a yellow wind warning was issued nationwide.

The warning comes into effect this evening at 8pm and will last until 6am tomorrow.

Southwest winds are expected to reach speeds of up to 65kmh, gusting to 110kmh at times tonight. It comes as clean-up crews were at work across the west yesterday after spot flooding damaged a number of roads, leaving some impassable.

While most of the damage was cleared up quickly, councils were braced for further flooding with more rain forecast and surface water still flowing from hills. Councils in Limerick and Clare had crews out throughout Sunday and yesterday morning after a significant number of roads were hit by flooding.

In Limerick, the flooding resulted in significant damage to a number of roads where large potholes appeared overnight. Near Dromobanna, a number of motorists suffered burst tyres after hitting potholes caused by the rain. A spokesperson for Limerick council said roads around the county had been affected but all roads had re-opened by early afternoon.

A number of cars had to be pulled from the Rosbrien Road yesterday morning after motorists drove around signs warning of flooding. In Clare, traffic was down to one lane on a number of roads in the east of the county yesterday due to flood waters.

Meanwhile, vandals who tamper with life-saving equipment such as defibrillators or buoys could face five years in jail or fines up to €50,000 under proposals coming before the Seanad this week. A Fianna Fáil bill proposes to impose penalties on people who damage or steal equipment.

The bill, introduced by Senator Keith Swanick, is expected to receive cross-party support.

