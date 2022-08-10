High wildfire risk warning issued as Ireland has hottest August day in 19 years

There is an increased risk of wildfires this week as temperatures soar, while low humidity creates more dangerous fire conditions.

A high fire risk warning has been issued by the Department of Agriculture as temperatures continue to soar around the country.

This comes as Ireland experienced its hottest day in August since 2003 as a temperature of 29.2c was recorded at Oak Park weather station in Co Carlow this afternoon.

The department issued a ‘Condition Orange - High Fire Risk’ warning that runs from 12pm today until midday next Tuesday as the risk of wildfires grows this week.

Forest owners and managers have been advised to prepare for “likely outbreaks of fire”, while farmers and those living in rural areas are being asked to be “extremely vigilant” and to report any fire or suspicious activity to gardaí or the emergency services.

“A high-pressure system currently positioned over Ireland will influence high air temperatures, low daytime humidity and light wind speeds during the rest of this week and into the weekend,” the department said.

This has led to the increased chance of wildfire, particularly in areas where there are hazardous fuels such as dead grass and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse.

The risk of a forest fire is set to peak over the weekend and people visiting forests are advised they should not use barbecues or light open fires at any stage.

“Recent similar hot weather phases have seen fire activity firmly associated with public recreation activities. Members of the public intending to visit forests and other recreational sites are reminded to adhere to regulations regarding fire use,” the orange warning read.

Drivers are also reminded not to park vehicles at site entrances or impede the emergency services’ access to forest roads in the coming days.

The public are requested to not light fires in and around forests or open land. People should also make no attempt to intervene or fight fires under any circumstances but gather all members of the public and move to a safe fuel-free location such as a car park, upwind of the fire. They should then phone the fire and rescue services on 112.

Forest managers are being instructed to have fire plans in place this weekend and to have fire-fighting equipment at hand.

