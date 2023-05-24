High risk forest fire warning issued until next Monday

The Department of Agriculture has issued a Condition Orange high fire warning due to the current dry spell and the weather conditions forecast for the days ahead.

It said a high fire risk is “deemed to exist” in all areas where “hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist”.

The warning has been issued from Wednesday until 6pm on Monday evening, May 29.

"Westerly high-pressure dominated weather will induce settled weather and higher temperatures across Ireland in coming days. While some areas may receive isolated rain showers during this time, most areas can be expected to see dry weather, higher temperatures and strongly elevated fire risks in areas with fire-prone vegetation types,” a spokesperson for the department said.

It said where fires do occur, fire behaviour is likely to be “moderated by advanced live fuels growth”, particularly in upland grasses, and by settled conditions with light and variable breezes.

Members of the public and visitors to recreational areas have been urged to cooperate with all requests regarding fire safety and to obey all relevant bye-laws.

The department has asked for consideration when parking vehicles so as not to impede access by emergency vehicles.

March to June is classified as the “vulnerable” season when ground vegetation is dormant and dry.

The risk increases with decreasing humidity and increasing wind speed.

It is expected to be dry and sunny for the rest of the week, increasing the risk that any small fires could spread over a greater area much more readily.

"All forest owners and managers are again advised to prepare for likely outbreaks of fire. Fire lines, fire plans, fire suppression equipment should be

reviewed and made ready and other relevant contingencies such as insurance, helicopter contracts etc checked and confirmed.

“Forest owners, farmers, rural dwellers and other countryside users are asked to be extremely vigilant regarding fire activity, to report any suspicious

or illegal activity to the gardaí and to report all fires immediately to the Fire and Emergency Services,” the department said.