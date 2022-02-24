High number of illicit medicines detected is ‘very concerning’ – Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) warns

People continued to dice with danger, illegally importing prescription medicines including anabolic steroids and anti-impotence tablets with 1.6m doses of these drugs seized last year, it was revealed today

The number of anabolic steroids illegally imported here and seized at customs more than doubled last year – up from 101,683 units to 204,843, the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) revealed.

It also revealed units of the animal drug Ivermectin – which some believe is an alternative to prevent Covid-19 in humans despite being unproven was also seized. Ivermectin is a horse deworming drug.

The HPRA today unveiled some of the seizures.

During 2021 the most significant categories of illegal products detained included sedatives (46pc), anabolic steroids (13pc), analgesics (10pc) and erectile dysfunction medicines (6pc).

The breakdown is:

Sedative medicines – 741,492 units

Anabolic steroids – 204,843 units

Analgesic medicines – 161,670 units

Erectile dysfunction – 103,816 units

28,302 units of Ivermectin

A total of five prosecution cases were initiated, and seven voluntary formal cautions issued.

Grainne Power, Director of Compliance with the HPRA said the high number of illicit medicines detected in 2021 is very concerning and when combined with the 2020 figures means that over 3.2 million units were detained over a two-year period.

“It’s so important that members of the public are aware of the health risks associated with buying prescription only products from unverified and unregulated sources. When you obtain your medicines through recognised and regulated sources you will know you are getting products that can be both relied upon to contain the right ingredients and that are tailored to your specific needs under the supervision of a doctor or pharmacist.

“So, it isn’t just about people wasting their money on falsified or counterfeit product, it is potentially far more serious than that.

"As well as the risk of significant side effects or medicine interactions, for some there is also the very real risk their condition may go untreated or it could be made worse. The HPRA has over many years identified that a significant proportion of detained products are falsely labelled, do not contain accurate information on the strength of active ingredient they contain, or have been found to contain a different ingredient altogether.

“When you consider also that these products are often delivered without a leaflet, instructions for use or information on the correct dose, the illegal supply of unregulated and potentially fake medicines clearly presents a significant risk to public health.

“Every single one of the tablets, capsules and vials intercepted during 2021 was important. Our detentions disrupt the illicit market and we continue with our ongoing work in this area to disrupt the flow of counterfeit and falsified medicines into Ireland. We know that those who seek to profit from illegal medicines have little regard for the health of the end users they are supplying. Our goal, with a focus on impacting both supply and demand, is to protect the public from the risks associated with products for which there are no guarantees as to what they contain or under what conditions they have been manufactured.”

The HPRA said it works in close co-operation with colleagues from An Garda Síochána and Revenue’s Customs Service with whom there is significant inter-agency collaboration to combat the illegal supply of health products into and within Ireland.

It also co-operates and shares intelligence with other regulatory and law enforcement agencies worldwide to prevent the illegal manufacture, importation and distribution of medicines, medical devices, and cosmetics.