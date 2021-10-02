Secretary general at the Department of Health Robert Watt previously waived a salary increase.

Civil servants who run government departments, including health chief Robert Watt, have received a pay rise of more than €2,000.

The top rate on the secretary general pay scale jumped yesterday to €213,859 from €211,742.

This was due to a 1pc wage hike due under the current public sector pay deal.

The gross salary for Mr Watt’s role as secretary general at the Department of Health would rise by €2,920 to €294,920 with the 1pc increase.

The salary was previously increased above the top rate on the secretary general pay scale to €292,000.

But he announced he would waive the €81,000 increase until the economy begins to recover and unemployment falls, after it came under intense scrutiny.

When asked if he has taken the 1pc or the €81,000 increases, the Department of Health did not respond.

The Oireachtas Committee on Finance has asked Mr Watt to explain how waiving part of his salary will work.

It is unclear what specific economic conditions would trigger payment of the full salary.

Committee chairman, John McGuinness said yesterday that it has not yet had a response.

“He has created a situation where he is taking an increase at his discretion,” he said.

“He may not be taking the salary, but is he allowing pension benefits to accrue?

“As it’s a senior civil servant, we should know definitely if he has or hasn’t if it has to do with his salary.

“The Public Accounts Committee doesn’t know and the Finance Committee doesn’t know.”

Public servants received an across-the-board increase worth 1pc of their salaries or €500 – whichever is greater – under the Building Momentum deal from yesterday.

This follows a 1pc increase last October, while increases worth up to 2pc are set to be paid next year. A Department of Public Expenditure and Reform spokesperson said TDs will not get the 1pc increase as they benefited from pay restoration in July.

The spokesperson said the pay of the Ceann Comhairle, Leas Ceann Comhairle, Cathaoirleach, Leas Chathaoirleach and leader of the Seanad will stay the same.

“Senators will receive a small adjustment of €35 per annum,” the spokesperson said.

“Members of government will receive the 1pc increase, but only on the office-holder element of their pay. Oireachtas allowances such as for chairperson of Oireachtas committees and whips allowance will attract the 1pc increase.”

A circular showing the revised civil service rates, published yesterday, shows the top rate on the secretary general pay scale is now €213,859.

Clerical officer pay starts at €23,857, rising to €39,955 on a higher scale.

Mr Watt was appointed after an open competition carried out by the Top Level Appointments Commission.

He was secretary general at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform before moving to the health role on an interim basis at first.

The Taoiseach said he served in various capacities in the public service and would be regarded as a senior and experienced public servant.

“The proposed salary for this role is higher than my current salary,” Mr Watt said when he waived part of his salary.

“I don’t think it is appropriate to take such an increase in pay given the current difficult economic conditions the country faces.

“It had always been my intention that, if I were to be appointed to this role, I would waive this increase until the economy begins to recover and unemployment falls.”