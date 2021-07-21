High Court orders company to put up €129,000 in security for costs in legal battle over medieval Dowth Castle

The High Court has ordered a company to put up €129,000 as security for costs of a four-day hearing of a dispute over the sale of a medieval castle in Co Meath.

The property is Dowth Castle, which is adjacent to the Victorian Netterville Manor, owned by solicitor James Flynn who is a director of the company, Fortberry Ltd Fortberry owned the castle and at the time of the sale leased it to Mr Flynn’s wife Carmel.

Access to the castle was through Netterville.

Fortberry brought an action for damages against the Promontoria (Aran) Ltd fund and two receivers in connection with the sale of the castle by receivers who were appointed by the Promontoria over default on a €1.6m debt owed by Fortberry.

Fortberry claims that the defendants acted unlawfully and in bad faith in relation to the appointment of the receivers and the sale of the castle.

It is claimed the sale was unnecessary as Fortberry had an agreement for the sale at a greater price of €2.2m than the €1.95m achieved by the receivers in August 2018. It is also claimed the defendants acted in bad faith as the sale was delayed for the purposes of increasing costs.

Promontoria, as part of its defence, pleads that as access to the castle was over land owned by Mr Flynn it was necessary for the receivers to undertake the sale of the castle in conjunction with the separate and parallel sale by Mr Flynn of his land which serviced the castle.

Promontoria also says it issued proceedings seeking to have the lease of the castle to his wife declared invalid because it was granted in contravention of a 2003 mortgage granted to Fortberry, by Promontoria's, predecessor in title, Ulster Bank.

Promontoria, in a preliminary application in advance of the bad faith case by Fortberry, asked the court to order the company to provide security for legal costs should it lose the case.

Mr Justice Michael Twomey was satisfied to order that Fortberry provide security of costs.

He said that security for costs will only be granted where there is a prima facie defence to the claim.

Here, Fortberry had in July 2017 correspondence, following objections by Promontoria to a claim of duress by Fortberry, withdrew the claim and consented to the sale without further delay.

"Therefore, the prima facie position is that Fortberry has confirmed that it has no claim against any of the defendants," the judge said.

While Fortberry withdrew its duress claim to progress the sale, it seemed that, having got what it wanted -the sale of the castle - it now wishes to now pursue the duress claim and is now claiming economic duress, he said. It may well be successful in advancing that claim at the substantive hearing of this action, he said.

On the evidence before him, including that Fortberry last filed company returns in 2012 with a balance sheet deficit of €3.6m, the judge said he would "have little hesitation" in concluding that Fortberry will not be able to pay the defendant’s legal costs if it loses.

In order to encourage the parties to save on costs to the taxpayer for court time and deal with the case in four days, he set the amount Fortberry has to come up at €129,470, excluding VAT.

He noted Fortberry had asserted it is likely to receive an asset worth €400,000 in the near future for the receivership sale of other property. By setting security in that amount Fortberry would also be incentivised not to reduce the value of that asset if it were to lose this action, he said.