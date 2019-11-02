High and mighty: Argentinian tall ship brings 'a message of goodwill'

One of the world's biggest tall ships docked in Dublin yesterday.

The Libertad, which arrived from London, will be berthed at Sir John Rogerson's Quay for its five-day stay.

Led by commanding officer Captain Juan Carlos Romay, the Libertad is an official sail training vessel of the Argentinian Navy which travels around the world carrying a message of goodwill. It is a regular visitor to these shores, celebrating the ties and shared history between Ireland and Argentina, especially Admiral William Brown, the "father of the Argentinian navy," who was from Foxford, Co Mayo.

It has been here nine times since its maiden call in 1968.

The ship is open for the public to visit free of charge from 11am to 4pm today.

After Dublin, it will leave for Boston to continue its 160-day training voyage with visits to 14 ports across 10 countries.

"For more than 70 years, Argentina and Ireland have enjoyed excellent diplomatic relations built on a shared sense of history and a mutual desire to strengthen our cultural, academic and trading ties," said the Argentinian ambassador to Ireland, Laura Bernal.

"The arrival of the Libertad reminds us of the deep connection that exists between our two nations and symbolises the hand of friendship."

Eamonn O'Reilly, chief executive of Dublin Port Company, encouraged everyone who can to visit the ship.

Irish Independent