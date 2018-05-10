Hidden in plain sight: Eagle-eyed gardener spots cannabis plant growing in public flower bed
A crafty cannabis grower attempted to avoid detection by cultivating a plant in a public flower bed in a Co Antrim village.
However, their plan was foiled by an eagle-eyed gardener who knew his weed from his pansies and spotted the cannabis plant in a flower bed in Kells.
Posting on its Ballymena Facebook page, a PSNI spokesman said: “It appears that an Alan Titchmarch wannabe has been operating under the cover of darkness in Kells.
“Whilst not your average horticulturalist they thought it would be a good idea to cultivate their cannabis plant in a public flower bed to stealthily avoid detection.”
The spokesman added: “I have to say this is the sort of stuff you see on America’s dumbest criminals.
“Maybe the gardener will be silly enough to attend Ballymena Police station and ask for their plant back. I honestly look forward to talking to you.”
Anyone with information on drugs or crime in the Ballymena area should contact police on 101.
Belfast Telegraph