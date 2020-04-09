'He's such a happy and brave boy' - Laois GAA family launch virtual fundraiser for million-dollar treatment for their young son

Baby Dan's family have launched a GoFundMe to raise funds for a life changing treatment for their son

A virtual fundraiser has been launched by two Laois GAA players for ground-breaking treatment of their son's previously incurable condition.

Former Laois footballers Niall and Aisling Donoher have launched a virtual fundraiser for new treatment for a condition their son Dan has, which was previously unavailable.

Dan was born on March 28 last year and was diagnosed with a severe type 1 SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) condition on December 6.

The condition is an extremely rare and progressive illness, damaging the muscles used for swallowing, speaking and breathing along with requiring ventilator support.

Up until recently, there was no cure. However, a groundbreaking treatment called Zolgensma has now become available in America which costs $2.125m (€1,946m), making it the most expensive treatment in the world.

Zolgensma can be a one-time, life-saving treatment that allows for children with SMA to function in ways unimaginable just a few years ago.

'Do it for Dan' have teamed up with Lip Sync Battles Ireland - who have offered their services completely free of charge - to produce a massive virtual Lip Sync Battle presented by comedian Alan Shortt, that will go live to the nation on Saturday April 18.

They are looking for families, solo acts, work colleagues to submit their Lip Sync videos via WeTransfer to info@lipsyncbattlesireland.com by Easter Sunday - all current health advice to be observed - from where their choreography team will pick the best entries for the show.

There are already celebrity acts and judges confirmed for the event.

A GoFundMe page was also set up, and over a quarter of the €2m target has already been raised.

On the page, Dan's parents wrote about their son being born and diagnosed with such a rare condition.

"We fell in love at that moment with this little person who completely stole our hearts. Neither of us have ever felt love like this," they said.

"He was everything we could wish for and more. Our little boy was finally here and loved beyond measure.

"The day he was diagnosed is a day that we will never forget, our whole world came crashing down. Our hearts were broken. Like all parents, you have so many hopes and dreams for your children. Dan is a funny, bubbly little boy who has such a twinkle in his eye. He is such a happy and brave boy despite all this. We are so proud of him."

The desperate parents appealed to Ireland for help in treating their son's condition.

"Dan's muscles are too weak for a strong cough. As his cough is not strong enough, mucus can get trapped in the lungs which makes breathing more difficult for him. A common cold could end Dan's life. Flu season is life threatening for Dan," they said.

"He has already been hospitalised due to this which is a fright we will never forget. We seen our child fighting to breath. Dan doesn’t sleep well as he continuously needs to be turned throughout the night and set into a comfortable position as he is unable to do this himself.

"With this treatment we as parents could hope that one day our son Dan could help his Daddy on the farm, play fetch with his dog Bobby, join his friends outside and simply pick up that yellow ball."

More information can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/1x3knoyjlc

