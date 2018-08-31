The mother of a Trinity College graduate, who is facing up to 20 years in prison after being arrested for alleged human trafficking, had a tearful reunion with her son at a Greek jail.

The mother of a Trinity College graduate, who is facing up to 20 years in prison after being arrested for alleged human trafficking, had a tearful reunion with her son at a Greek jail.

'He's really scared. He looks stressed' - mother of Trinity graduate in Greek jail over alleged human trafficking

Fanny Binder (49), said she met with her son Sean Binder (24), from Togher, Co Cork, at the holding cell at the port of Mytilene police station on the island of Lesbos yesterday.

"I saw him earlier today and was able to talk to him for over two hours," she told Independent.ie last night.

"He's really, really stressed. He looks scared, he is scared," she said.

Fanny Binder, who has flown to Greece, with a photo of her son Sean at his university graduation. Photo: Darragh McSweeney

The political science and economics graduate has been held at the jail since he turned himself in to police last Tuesday after a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

He, along with a Syrian and Greek national, were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, money laundering, espionage and being a member of a criminal organisation.

Volunteering

He had been living on the island and volunteering for the Emergency Response Centre International NGO since last autumn, where he worked with migrants at refugee camps on the island.

However, Greek police allege that 30 Greek and foreign nationals working for the charity facilitated the illegal entry of migrants for gain.

But Ms Binder, whose son grew up in Ireland but was born in Germany, claims he is innocent and was only volunteering with the charity to help the plight of migrants and refugees.

"I know we're going to get through this. He's a strong young man and we're going to fight this," she said.

Mr Binder's Greek solicitor is drawing up a letter to judges appealing his detention.

He can be held for 30 days without charge and will be transferred to the Chios island prison tomorrow.

Irish Independent