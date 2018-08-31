Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has rejected concern about the vetting of incoming Garda commissioner who he said is not an outsider but an Irishman.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has rejected concern about the vetting of incoming Garda commissioner who he said is not an outsider but an Irishman.

'He's an Irishman, not an outsider' - Justice Minister rejects concerns about new garda chief

The appointment of former PSNI deputy chief Drew Harris has come under fire since he was announced as the man to take the helm of the beleaguered force.

Ciaran MacAirt, whose grandmother Kathleen Irvine was one of 15 people killed at McGurk's Bar in Belfast in December 1971, tried to challenge the appointment via a High Court action. The application for a judicial review was dismissed, however.

Ahead of his taking up the role next week, Mr Flanagan rowed in behind Mr Harris in the face of the criticism, saying he will make an "excellent commissioner."

"He has a wide range of expertise and experience. I note he's been dubbed an outsider, I reject that," Mr Flanagan said.

"He is an experienced police man. He has spent all of his career on police issues," he said.

The minister also rejected claims that Mr Harris could not have been properly vetted due to the fact that he lives outside of the jurisdiction.

Mr Flanagan said he is satisfied the appropriate levels of scrutiny will apply.

When asked if Mr Harris had secured his Irish passport to date the minister said: "Drew Harris is an Irishman.

"He served with distinction in Northern Ireland in very difficult circumstances, saw first hand the Troubles on the island of Ireland with the loss of his father."

Mr Flanagan was speaking at the opening of a new divisional Garda Headquarters at Kevin Street in Dublin.

He paid tribute to acting commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin who is to retire. Mr Ó Cualáin also wished Mr Harris luck in his new role, noting he had "not insignificant challenges" ahead.

Irish Independent