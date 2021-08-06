Heroin valued at €12.3m seized by Revenue in Rosslare Port operation

The drugs were concealed within machinery on the truck and trailer. Photo: Revenue.

Heroin with an estimated street value of €12.3m has been seized by Revenue officers at Rosslare Port.

The 88kg haul was detected and seized by officers as part of an intelligence-led operation at the port and a preliminary analysis indicated the drugs to be heroin.

The illegal drugs were discovered in a truck and low-loader trailer arriving into Ireland from mainland Europe, which was stopped and searched by Revenue officers.

The product was discovered concealed in machinery being carried on the low-loader.

The search was carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dogs Sam and Flynn.

Investigations are ongoing with the assistance of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and in collaboration with international law enforcement partners.

This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.