A group of young American men swam for 40 minutes to save a five-year-old girl who was swept away from Portmarnock beach.

Heroic tourists swim for 40 minutes to rescue girl (5) swept a mile out to sea on inflatable toy

Walter Butler (21), his brothers Eoghan (18) and Declan (18), and brother-in-law Alex Thomson (24) all came to the aid of the young girl who was floating on an inflatable toy.

The four men, who are tourists from Virginia, had just entered the water on Monday afternoon when they heard a voice calling out for a lifeguard.

The group then noticed a young girl on a "pink flamingo floaty screaming for help" as the current dragged her away from the shoreline.

Walter, a health services technician for the United States coast guard, decided to stay on the beach while the others swam out to the distressed youngster.

"As we swam out I realised that if this girl needs to be revived or needs any medical attention I need to be in my best shape to provide first aid," Walter said.

"You could see the brave little girl fighting for her life. She was doing everything she could to stay alive. Luckily, she gave it her all and Eoghan had enough time to grab her."

Declan and Alex also reached the girl and helped Eoghan to bring her back to shore.

At this stage, the current had taken her a mile out to sea, he said, and they took it in turns swimming with the girl. The rescue took about 40 minutes.

The girl was said to be a "nervous wreck" by the time Eoghan reached her.

As the commotion and stress grew around the men, Alex thought of the baby girl he and his partner are expecting in October. "The main thing I was thinking about was we couldn't lose that little girl. I'm expecting a daughter in October, and was empathising with the father's fear," he said.

"I just couldn't imagine the pain he and the family would have felt had she gone under.

"I'm feeling good now. I slept well knowing the girl was safe at home."

Declan said he was "grateful" that the group decided to go to the beach to "help that unfortunate girl out", adding: "I'm so glad that she has the chance to see life now, and hope she can truly enjoy it."

Irish Independent