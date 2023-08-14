‘Heroes and role models’ – Dublin footballers welcomed home from All-Ireland win

Dublin footballers were welcomed home as All-Ireland champions for the second time in a fortnight yesterday.

The Brendan Martin Cup now joins the Sam Maguire in the county’s silverware cabinet, as the Dublin ladies beat Kerry in a five-point win over the Kingdom on Sunday.

Arriving at the Mansion House on Dawson Street yesterday, the Jackies were all smiles as they celebrated their return to the top of the game after two years out in the cold.

Dublin completed their four-in-a-row in 2020, though they became the victims of Meath’s meteoric rise in the time since.

With their brief losing streak now broken, fans gathered in their droves to celebrate the side yesterday.

Underage football coach Jessica Rooney was one of those waiting to welcome them home, after she brought a bus-load of young players from Ballyfermot De La Salle to Croke Park on Sunday.

“We brought all the girls in and they loved it,” she said. “It was a really good experience for them. It’s something for them to look up to.”

Young St James Gaels and St Vincent's player Caoimhe Tyrrell (12) attended the final with her dad Aaron Swift and said she hopes to one day be on the pitch herself.

She described Hannah Tyrrell as one of her “favourite players.”

Members of the Dublin All Ireland Ladies Team celebrate their win at the Mansion House after they arrived for a reception there. Picture: Steve Humphreys

“It was a real family occasion, it was fantastic. We’re very, very proud of the girls,” said Doreen O’Sullivan, who brought her grandchildren with her to witness the win.

“One is only 6 and the other is 8 - but once they got in and had their flags going, they were all in.”

She laughed as she confessed it was her wedding anniversary and yet, here she was, with her husband Denis, welcoming the Girls in Blue home at the Mansion House.

“It was one of those games where they were just that step ahead,” added Mr O’Sullivan. “It was fantastic.”

The pair, who are heavily involved in their local club St Sylvester’s in Malahide, said it is “great for young girls all over Ireland” - and their future in sport - to see the calibre of Sunday’s game.

“We’re just delighted to have brought it over the line and to get the win in,” said player of the match Hannah Tyrrell.

Dublin Lord Mayor Daithi de Roiste welcomes Dublin All Ireland Ladies Team to the Mansion House after their win this weekend. Picture: Steve Humphreys

Speaking to the Irish Independent, she added: “It’s a fantastic feeling - and a bit of a blur, it will take a long time to realise how big of an occasion it is and to let it all sink in."

She was joined on the pitch in her post-match celebrations by her 7-week-old daughter Aoife, who she fed with a bottle as she spoke to GAA commentator Marty Morrissey.

“It was very special to have her there, hopefully creating a bit of a family legacy with some memories that she’ll be able to look back on in a few years. We’re very proud,” she said.

Wearing their club and county colours, many young girls reserved their place at the front of the crowd as they waited for the team to arrive, their excitement growing when they caught sight of captain Carla Rowe.

Played into the room by the Dublin Fire Brigade Pipe Band, a beaming squad made their way to the stage as they were greeted by Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste - who later led fans in a roaring rendition of ‘Come on You Girls in Blue’ as he told the side they “made the city proud.”

Dublin All Ireland Ladies Team Captain Carla Rowe and her team are welcomed to the Mansion House after their win this weekend by the Dublin Fire Brigade Pipe Band. Picture: Steve Humphreys

A visibly proud Bainisteoir Mick Bohan said parents know how important it is for young kids to have female athletes to look up to as role models, adding: “I couldn’t vouch for a group any higher than I could for this group.”

“For the kids, who are looking up to their heroes and role models… look no further, because these guys will teach you what the whole thing is all about.”

The All-Ireland winning team seemed eager to leave the stage - not to make an escape, but to spend time with the girls in the crowd who were hanging onto their every word.

“It was like a dream come true,” said Carla Rowe.

“If you have that dream, you have to keep chasing it and these girls have done that. For you guys, never give up - no matter how tough the times get.”

The team’s visit to the Mansion House was just one stop on their celebratory county-wide tour, having started the day with a visit to Temple St Children’s Hospital.

Many young patients wore their own county colours to meet the Girls in Blue as they posed with the players.

Holding the hard-fought-for silverware high, the football champions later set off from the Mansion House to a reception at Clann Mhuíre in Naul, Co Dublin yesterday evening, the proud home club of team captain Carla Rowe.