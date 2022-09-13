‘Hero’ rescue dog saves sleeping family from house fire

A rescue dog has been hailed as a hero after saving its sleeping family from a large house fire.

Wilbur, a one-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback and former resident of Dogs Trust Ireland, was surrendered to the charity as a young puppy in December 2021.

His original owners surrended him when they realised that he wasn’t the Spaniel cross that they were promised, but a much larger breed.

Luckily this case of mistaken identity led to Wilbur’s adoption in January of this year and his new forever family never looked back.

When his adopters heard the usually quiet dog barking frantically, they immediately knew something was wrong.

Thanks to Wilbur raising the alarm, the family quickly realized that their house was being engulfed in flames, and they were able to quickly and safely leave the burning property.

Speaking about the frightening event, Wilbur’s adopter said he saved “both me and my son’s life”.

“If it wasn’t for the fact he barked until I woke to alert us something was wrong, I would never have known the house was on fire until it was too late,” they said.

“He is undoubtedly a hero in our eyes and forever our most loyal friend.”

The assistant manager at Dogs Trust Ireland Sandra Ruddell said Wilbur’s family gave him a “second chance in life by adopting him, and in turn he saved their lives and their home”.

She added: “We are so grateful that everyone is okay, and that the family and Wilbur could get to safety.”

"Rhodesian Ridgebacks were originally bred for their bravery and to protect the family home, so it’s no surprise that Wilbur lived up to his heroic heritage.”

“All our dogs are special, but Wilbur’s story really goes to show you how loyal our canine companions are. If you are looking to add a dog to your life, choose rescue and you never know, that dog might just come to your rescue one day too.”

Dogs Trust Ireland currently has 231 dogs in their care, just like Wilbur, who are searching for new homes.