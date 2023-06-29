Hero mum who drowned trying to save son off Cork beach to be buried in Poland

A heroic mother who drowned after bravely trying to save her son after he got into difficulty off a Cork beach will be laid to rest in her native Poland.

Mother-of-two, Joanna Wisniowska (34), died after a tragedy off Ballycroneen strand in east Cork on Sunday afternoon despite a massive search and rescue operation being launched within minutes of the alarm being raised.

She had courageously gone to the aid of her 10-year-old son who was in difficulty in the water. She managed to get him to safety of offshore rocks before she was swept away by a rip current.

Joanna was from Strzyzow in Poland, in the Carpathian district to the east of Krakow, but had been living in Cloyne in east Cork for several years with her husband and two children.

A funeral service will be held for Ms Wisniowska at 7pm in St. Colman's Church, Cloyne, tomorrow evening, Friday, June 30.

Her body will be flown home to Strzyzow thereafter, where she will be buried.

A death notice on Rip.ie says Ms Wisniowska was the “beloved wife to Maciek, loving mother to Stanley and Zosia”.

"Sadly missed by her parents Alicia and Tadeus and her beloved sister Magdalenia and brother-in-law Piotor, nieces Laura, Otylia and Alice, mother-in-law Kristina and remembering her late father-in-law Maciek. Sadly missed also by her sisters-in-law Emilia and Joanna and their husbands Darek and Rija, her nephews Michael, Lena & Viktor, her dear friends, neighbours, work colleagues from Castlemartyr Resort and the Cloyne community,” the death notice reads.

Ms Wisniowska was employed in the tourism and hospitality industry and had worked at Castlemartyr Resort for a time. She was also a certified massage therapist.

The family were deeply involved in the local community and were keen fans of water sports.

Cloyne locals described her as pleasant, quiet, hard-working and utterly devoted to her family.

East Ferry Rowing Club paid a heartbreaking tribute to the brave mother.

"It was with shock and great sadness that we learned today of the tragic passing of Joanna Wisniowśka," a club official said.

"We would like to extend our deepest condolences to Maciej, her partner, Stanisław, her son, Zofia, her daughter and all extended family and friends.

"Maciej and Stanisław are both rowers with East Ferry Rowing Club.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by today's tragic news. May Joanna rest in peace."