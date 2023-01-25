Hero Irish dad who died saving daughter in Australia had ‘so many plans’

A picture of the family posted on the GoFundMe page

The family of hero dad Paul Doran (45) who tragically died while saving his daughter’s life in Australia has said he only wanted the best for his kids.

An appeal on a GoFundMe page asks donors for their “care and kindness is safeguarding the future Paul wanted for his family”.

“It is hard to believe that we have lost Paul, and under such traumatic circumstances,” an updated message on the page reads.

“He was so looking forward to the future and had so many plans for his family. If you are a parent, or have children in your life, then you know exactly what we mean when we say Paul wanted the best for his kids.

“He valued their education, playing sports and being involved in different activities, but also spending time together as a family. Which is exactly what they were doing that evening when he lost his life saving them.”

Mr Doran was a native of the Ballymore Eustace area where he lived with his wife and children before the family relocated to Australia in recent months.

Paul had worked with his family’s business in Kildare before moving to Australia in 2022.

Mr Doran drowned after he attempted to save his daughter who got into difficulty while in the water at Seven Mile Beach at Lennox Head in New South Wales.

Mr Doran’s wife Simonne is understood to have reached their daughter and managed to bring her back to the beach and alerted authorities.

Mr Doran was given CPR by emergency personnel at the scene but later died.

According to the updated GoFundMe post, Paul and wife Simonne had found a “lovely house to rent in Australia, with good schools nearby and a short commute to work so they could prioritise family time”.

Tragic Paul and his wife Simonne

Tragic Paul and his wife Simonne

“They were a two income family, paying rent, bills and schooling,” the message adds.

“Your care and kindness is safeguarding the future Paul wanted for his family. Your support is helping with a funeral service in Australia and at home in Ireland, and will ensure Paul's family can afford flights home to do this and be surrounded by friends and family who knew and loved Paul.

“Paul and Simonne's families are doing their best to support Simonne and the kids, but it all adds up quickly and we just want to give the kids routine and stability over the next few months and for their mum not to be forced into making difficult decisions.

“We want those kids to have the life that Paul dreamed for them and worked hard for.”

So far €51,788 has been raised of a €40,000 goal.

In the messages section people have been offering their support.

One wrote: “Thinking of you, Simonne. So sorry for your loss.” Another said: “Simonne, I am so sorry and am thinking of you all.”

Lennox Head resident Stuart O’Dea described it as “a true tragedy”. He said: “It was awful, it’s so sad. It’s a dangerous beach. It’s hazardous. It’s just horrible.”