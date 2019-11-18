'Hero' girl (13) fights for life after saving baby from 'terrifying' machete attack

The girl’s relative, Elizabeth Joyce, who was also stabbed in the attack, told how the girl threw herself over the baby to protect him after the gang burst into the house at Trasna Way in Lisnaskea at around 9pm on Saturday.

“It is something that we will never get over,” said Ms Joyce, speaking to the BBC.

“The baby was unharmed because his auntie is a hero. She’s 13 and threw her whole self over that baby, and she saved his life. She is a hero.”

The incident is being treated as attempted murder by the PSNI.

It is understood the family belongs to the Travelling community and the machete attack may be connected to a dispute between two

families in Fermanagh and Longford.

A video, believed to have been filmed by a family member, has since appeared online showing the teenager’s graphic injuries, including a deep slash wound running across her back.

The girl's condition was described as critical but stable.

It is believed that the gang of men filmed the horrific attack on the girl.

The PSNI said it is following a number of lines of inquiry as part of its investigation.

Detective Sergeant Keith Monaghan said: "A 13-year-old girl sustained serious stab wounds as a result and was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical but stable condition.

"A 41-year-old woman was also treated for stab wounds to her leg but has since been discharged from hospital.

"This must have been a terrifying ordeal for those involved and we are determined to find the men responsible.

"We have several lines of enquiry which we are progressing at this time, but I would ask anyone with information or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact detectives in Enniskillen and pass that information on," he added.

SDLP councillor Garbhan McPhillips said the local community was in shock that someone so young had been subjected to such a violent attack.

"Everybody's shocked and disgusted. There's no call for any sort of attack like this in today's society," he said.

"What is going through their minds that they would target a young girl?"

The councillor wished the girl a full recovery.

"Lisnaskea is a great community, a tight-knit community. There's no call for something like this to take place," he added.

"There is a feeling of anger that something like this has happened here."

UUP councillor Trevor Warrington said attacks involving machetes are rare in the area.

"Locals are shocked. It is certainly not the type of incident people are accustomed to in Lisnaskea," he said.

Meanwhile, local Alliance representative Matthew Beaumont urged anyone with information to contact the PSNI.

"Whoever was responsible for this horrific attack must be caught quickly and face justice," he said.

"I hope the two females injured make a full and speedy recovery.

"This must have been a terrifying experience for them."

