Hero father and son fishermen conduct another rescue in Galway

A swimmer has been rescued off the coast of Galway this morning by two fishermen that also rescued two paddleboarders earlier this summer.

Patrick and Morgan Oliver, the hero father and son that rescued Sara Feeney and Ellen Glynn near Inis Oirr in August, spotted a swimmer in difficulty near Salthill this morning and pulled him to safety.

The man was seen clinging to rocks a few hundred metres from the shore after a member of the public raised the alarm, and Patrick and Morgan Oliver pulled him aboard their fishing boat before taking him to safety.

The man was treated for hypothermia at Galway Docks by members of the RNLI until an ambulance arrived at the scene.

The Olivers are no strangers to rescues as they also rescued a man from the River Corrib in September and have been recognised for their heroics this year, and also joined Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show when their heroics and humble interviews grabbed the heart of the nation.

Unfortunately, the Oliver family had a tragedy of their own visited upon them when relatives of Patrick and Morgan, Martin and Tom Oliver died in a fishing accident in Galway Bay last month.

This third rescue by the Olivers in 2020 comes a day after the RNLI issued a water safety plea as they say emergency services are being put under pressure due to the amount of calls for help they're receiving this year.

Irish Coast Guard and RNLI say they are experiencing a surge in call-outs and that drops in water temperatures are leading to an increase in people getting into difficulty while swimming.

People are being advised to never swim alone and to slowly acclimatise to cold water to limit the chance of cold water shock.

