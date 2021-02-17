Here’s what you need to know about the one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson

Small is beautiful when it comes to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has described it a potential game changer.

Just one jab is needed, as opposed to the two-dose vaccines we have already.

How effective is the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine?

The vaccine is made by the US company’s subsidiary Janssen and was tested on 44,000 people in the United States, South Africa and Brazil.

In the United States it had an efficacy of 72pc, and 66pc globally in a trial across various continents. It gave 85pc protection against getting sick from Covid-19, even in South Africa where there is a more infectious form of the virus.

What about protection from hospitalisation and death?

It gave 100pc protection against hospitalisation and death.

How effective is it in older age groups?

It was found to be effective in the over-60s. One of the reasons the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine was not used for the over-70s was that there was not enough evidence of its effectiveness in older people.

Does it need complicated storage?

No. It can be stored and transported at fridge temperatures of 2C to 8C.

What is the advantage of only one injection being needed?

It means deliveries will stretch much further than the two-dose vaccines already approved here. You get to twice as many people from one shot.

A one-injection vaccine also improves compliance, as there is no risk of a person failing to return for a second dose.

When will it be available here?

A formal application for approval was submitted to the European Medicines Agency this week. The process will take a number of weeks. It could be approved in March or April.

Will Ireland get many doses of the vaccine?

Ireland will receive around 2.2 million doses of the vaccine this year. That would be spread over many months, with a peak over the summer.

If approved, how many different vaccines in total would be licensed here?

Four. The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is the most plentiful so far, followed by the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine. Supplies of Moderna vaccine have been arriving in small quantities, and half have to be held back as second doses.

How many vaccine doses are likely to be available here in the next quarter?

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is hopeful of having around 4.5m doses between April and June. Any forecasts, however, are heavily caveated because of the uncertainties around supply.

How many people have been vaccinated here so far?

The figures up to last Sunday show 180,192 first doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered. The number of second doses is 91,750, so that is the level of people who are fully vaccinated.

It brings the total doses given to 271,942.

The breakdown shows 254,365 doses of Pfizer BioNTech have been administered, 14,185 of Oxford AstraZeneca and 3,392 of the Moderna vaccine.

What is happening at European Commission level to increase vaccine supplies?

The EU has agreed to purchase a further 300 million doses of the Moderna vaccine.

It allows for an additional purchase of 150 million doses in 2021 and an option to purchase 150 million more doses in 2022.

Earlier Pfizer BioNTech said a deal had been signed to deliver an additional 200 million vaccine doses to EU countries.

While the 27-nation EU bloc began vaccinating its 450 million citizens almost two months ago, it still lags far behind Britain, the United States and others in the share of population reached.

With a portfolio of up to 2.6 billion doses, the EU will be able to provide vaccines not just to citizens but also to its neighbours and partners.