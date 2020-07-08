‘Here we go again’ - campaigner Shannen Joyce (25) reveals her cancer has returned for third time

Mother’s love: Shannen Joyce says her daughter Róisín (3) has been her ‘driving force’

Instagram influencer and campaigner Shannen Joyce (25) has revealed that her cancer has returned for the third time.

The mother of one was the face of the 2020 Daffodil Day Campaign and captured thousands of hearts on social media after sharing her cancer journey with the masses.

The Youghal Co Cork native was first diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma aged 19 and shared her journey with the public.

She was diagnosed again aged 24 after becoming a mother to her daughter Róisín and revealed today that the cancer has returned for the third time.

Shannen Joyce (25) is the face of Daffodil Day 2020. Shannen has overcome Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma twice, having first been diagnosed aged 19 and again aged 24. Daffodil Day, supported by Boots Ireland, takes place on Friday March 27th.

Shannen Joyce (25) is the face of Daffodil Day 2020. Shannen has overcome Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma twice, having first been diagnosed aged 19 and again aged 24. Daffodil Day, supported by Boots Ireland, takes place on Friday March 27th.

“Unfortunately, I have relapsed and my cancer is back for a 3rd time,” Ms Joyce wrote.

“I have been taking a social media break and wasn't even sure would I come back but I feel like my last journey helped so many people and so many of you have helped me.

“I want to take you all on another journey with me. I don’t know a lot as of right now only I have Non Hodgkin's Lymphoma for the 3rd time in 6 years,” she wrote.

She said that she has upcoming scans and biopsies which will determine if the cancer has spread to the bone marrow.

“Sh*t things happen in this world and cancer won't define me,” she added.

“What will define me is how I embark on this journey and take the good with the bad. So guys, light the candles. Love you all lots. Here we go again,” she said.

In February, Averil Power, CEO of the Irish Cancer Society, said Ms Joyce was a "wonderful advocate" when the charity announced her as the face of Daffodil Day.

"Every three minutes somebody like Shannen receives a cancer diagnosis in Ireland and the number of people getting cancer is growing. She is an inspirational young woman and a wonderful advocate.

"We are very lucky to have Shannen using her voice to fight for people and families affected by cancer," she added.

Online Editors