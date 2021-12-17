Here is what you need to know if you are on the trail of Covid-19 booster vaccine

The highly infectious Omicron variant is on the march and thousands of us are pounding the pavements at vaccination centres, GP surgeries and pharmacies to get a Covid-19 booster .

Although priority is being given to those at the highest risk if they get Covid-19, there may be a slight chance of some others also getting one of the precious jabs. Here is what you need to know if you are on the booster trail.

Q: Who is eligible for a booster shot now?

A: People over 50, healthcare workers and the medically vulnerable of all ages are all eligible for a booster or additional dose now.

Pregnant women are eligible from this weekend. All residents of nursing homes and long-term care are entitled to a booster. The HSE wants to have 1.5 million of these boosted by Christmas.

Q: What about those in their 40s or younger?

A: From December 27, people in their 40s will be entitled to a booster shot. Younger age groups will be given a timetable for when they are included, but that will be some time in January and February.

Q: Where are the boosters being administered?

A: HSE vaccination centres around the country are delivering the biggest number of vaccines. They are either operating sessions for people who have been invited for an appointment by the HSE or those who are turning up at walk-in clinics.

You could wait until you get a text from the HSE or opt for a walk-in clinic.

There are specified times and days for walk-in clinics. Generally, they now cover 50- to 69-year-olds and healthcare workers. It can be a bit of a lottery in terms of how long people have to queue. The HSE gives real-time updates on Twitter on waiting times. Vaccination centres are being opened from 8am to 8pm.

Q: What about GP surgeries?

A: Around 75pc of GPs have been giving boosters, but they will significantly step this up over the next four weeks. They will be holding more vaccination clinics and will contact patients on their books and invite them.

Some have a registration system. They have been asked to prioritise the older age groups and others who are currently eligible but they can work down through the ages. The decision to eliminate the need for patients to wait for five months after getting a jab will speed things up.

Q: Will pharmacists also be increasing their roll-out?

A: There were 470 involved this week and this should rise to 700 and possibly more. You can register with them online or check if they are doing walk-in clinics.

Pharmacists have less flexibility than GPs. They have been told to prioritise the over-50s, healthcare workers, people with an underlying condition and pregnant women. But they also want more flexibility and permission to do opportunistic vaccination where there is unused vaccine and somebody younger available in the store.

This is only sensible and likely to happen in practice, particularly in a time of such emergency.

Q: Are there similar age constraints on GPs?

A: GPs are allowed to give boosters to their patients over 16, prioritising older people first. But they can work down through their patient list. So some are already down to patients in their 40s.

Again, there could be a chance of opportunistic vaccination for a younger patient who happens to be in the surgery.

Some GPs are vaccinating people who are not their patients. It’s worth checking their website or sending them an email.

Q: How long after my full dose do I have to wait to qualify?

A: The gap between full vaccination and a booster is now three months.

Q: What if I am fully vaccinated and I got Covid?

A: In that case you have to wait for six months before getting the booster because you are seen as getting immunity through infection.

Q: What about those who got the one-jab Johnson and Johnson vaccine?

A: If they are over 50 and three months on from the jab, which all are now, they are entitled to a booster shot. People aged 16 to 29 who got a Janssen single-dose vaccine will be offered a booster vaccine, in parallel with those aged 30 to 39.

Q: What do we know about how well booster shots improve protection from Omicron?

A: A third jab provides 70 to 75pc protection against Omicron. Having two doses of vaccine is still regarded as giving people a good defence against getting very sick if they get the virus.

Q: When are children aged five to 11 expected to be offered their first vaccine?

A: Medically high-risk children will be offered a dose in children’s hospitals and paediatric units next week. Parents will then be invited to register their child.

The first roll-out will be for children with underlying illnesses or those living with a person who is immunocompromised from January 3 in vaccination centres. It extends to other children from January 10.