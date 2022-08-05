Here are the 13 areas currently affected by water shortages, according to Irish Water

Irish Water has said there are currently 13 areas impacted by shortages across the country.

The water utility company said it has implemented a range of measures such as tankering and nighttime restrictions to protect supplies and ensure water keeps flowing to homes and businesses.

The vast majority of Irish Water’s 750 water treatment plants continue to meet the demand for water supply.

The affected areas include a number of water treatment plants such as Wexford Town, Killmallock Bridge, Taylorstown, Bunclody, Bennettsbridge and Clogh Castlecomer in Co Kilkenny, Swan in Co Laois, Oola in Co Limerick, Whitechurch, Roberts Cove Reservoir and Coppeen Pump Station in Co Cork, Inis Oirr in Co Galway and Carron Abstraction Site (Termon Spring) in Co Clare.

The company said there was a “significant” increase in demand during the hot weather in mid-July, but recent rainfall has seen a decrease in the number of schemes at risk of drought.

Irish Water’s head of asset operations Tom Cuddy thanked the public for their support in conserving water particularly during the hot weather mid-July.

“While recent rainfall has reduced the risk of drought we would ask the public that they continue to conserve over the summer months,” he said.

“It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference – and we can all play our part.”

Mr Cuddy said there are a number of easy steps to reduce water usage such as taking a shorter shower, fixing dripping taps or leaky toilets and minimising the amount of water used in paddling pools.

“By reducing the water used, for example turning off the hose and avoiding power washing we can all help ensure there is enough water for everyone as we go through the Summer and into Autumn,” he said.

“To help people learn more about saving water we have developed an easy-to-use conservation calculator so they can work out how much water they are currently saving and how they can conserve even more.

“We will continue to monitor the levels at all our supplies over the coming weeks and months and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise.”