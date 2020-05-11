'Her smile would melt the room but the clock is ticking' - Fundraiser for baby Livie's €2m live-saving treatment

Nine month old Olivia (Livie) Mulhern who is in need of €2m life-saving treatment in the US.

An Irish couple have launched a fundraising campaign for the world's most expensive drug, in the hope that the €2m treatment will save their daughter's life.

Keith Mulhern and Karen Vickers made a plea to the Irish public for help in affording the cutting edge treatment for their daughter Olivia (Livie), who has been diagnosed with a rare genetic neuromuscular condition.

The condition, called spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 1, causes nerves connecting the nervous system to the muscles to deteriorate and eventually cause the muscles to waste away.

SMA was previously thought to be fatal in young children, but new once-off gene therapy called Zolgensma, which is currently only available in USA or around $2.1m can provide a lifeline to young suffers of SMA.

Mr Mulhern said that Livie's was a very "standard textbook pregnancy". They started to worry about their daughter, however, after she began to miss some of her developmental motor milestones.

The Donegal Town man described his pain in learning of his daughter's condition over the phone, while his partner Karen, who is originally from Dublin, had to receive the news alone in hospital.

"She's a wonderful little girl with such a big personality for such a young age and that smile she has could melt the room," he said.

"Little Livie was born on August 26. We have never felt a love like this. It was incredible for us to see our first child smile, laugh and babble for the first time and watch her develop her little bright, affectionate and loving personality.

"We were all very happy and everything was just very normal and then after about four or five months Livie was missing some of her motor milestones so we started getting concerned.

"We were absolutely devastated. For me and Karen it was without a doubt the worst moment of our lives. Because of the lockdown, only Karen could go into Crumlin on the day, so I got the diagnosis on the phone and Karen was alone when she got the news. It was so tough."

SMA does not affect cognitive ability and Mr Mulhern said that Livie is now back in their home in Navan and is still "her bright and bubbly self."

Because the condition deteriorates motor function, the sooner the treatment is undertaken, the better the results can be. Although it is available to children up to the age of two, Mr Mulhern said that he would hope for Livie to receive it as soon as possible to improve her potential standard of living.

"She wants to be the centre of every conversation and she's so alert - that's one of the things about the condition, the nerves that connect her nervous system to her muscles are dying essentially and her muscle are wasting but her cognitive ability is fully there," he said.

"You notice how weak she is. She wouldn't have great neck support and she wouldn't be great at fighting gravity and she wouldn't be able to lift her head when she's on her tummy. It's very unlikely that she'll ever walk or stand.

"We're seeking this drug in the US and it's available to children up until the age of two but that's not the full picture because the condition isn't fully understood, and a lot of the treatments they are looking at to improve children's lives is that they are all very new. The one thing that keeps coming back in the clinical studies is that the earlier you get it the better the outcome is.

"As the nerves die, she loses function and the muscles become gradually weaker, so we're talking about her arms, her legs, her upper body, back and neck and her breathing and swallowing, so that's why this condition is fatal for children because eventually the respiratory system just shuts down.

"So the longer she deteriorates the less positive the outcome of the drug will be so the clock is ticking."

Livie's condition affects around one in every 10,000 babies. Very recently, a similar fundraiser for the same drug saw Niall and Aisling Donoher reach their €2m target for their son Dan's treatment.

Mr Mulhern said that since launching his own fundraising campaign he has received messages of support from parents across the world in a similar position. He said that seeing baby Dan reach his target has given him hope that it may be possible.

"We've spoken to Aisling Donoher, Dan's mum and our experiences have been similar," he said.

"It's incredible what they have done in terms of the fundraiser.

"It's such a long road and I don't know if we'll ever get there but it's really encouraging to see that other people have done it."

So far, the fundraiser, 'A Better Life for Livie', has raised over €44,000 of the €2m goal.

To donate to Livie's life-saving treatment you can follow this link.

