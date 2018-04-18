THE mother of a teenager who sadly took her own life has hit out at the mental health services available to Irish teenagers and said she plans to fight for improvement as her daughter's life "has to have meant something".

'Her life has to have meant something' - mother of Elisha Gault speaks out about her daughter's struggle

Grainne Gault, whose daughter Elisha went missing on March 17 and whose body was recovered from the River Suir eight days later, appeared on The Pat Kenny show to discuss the ordeal her family are facing.

Elisha (14) had told her family early last year that she was the victim of sexual abuse in 2012. The family engaged with the authorities and a file was sent to the DPP. In January 2018 the family received a letter from gardaí informing them that the matter would not be pursued further, she told the TV3 programme. The teenager was upset by the news, her mother said.

“It’s one thing to have somebody to build up to have that confidence and trust to come forward and express what had happened but then to find that the powers that be...have decided that they’re not going to pursue it. She had a range of emotions. It just feels like you’re out there fighting on your own. For all the love in the world if love could save my child, I could have saved everybody in Ireland.” On May 31, 2017, Elisha made a serious attempt to end her life, her mother said. After this distressing event she was referred immediately to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

“I had made it perfectly clear that I didn’t believe she suffered from depression as such but it was more of a situational stress overload,” Ms Gault said of the family's first interaction with CAMHS. Following the initial assessment Elisha was determined unsuitable for the CAMHS services and the family were given a printout of other services around the country.

The family were linked in with a local youth group through Tusla but the group were not in a position to address her psychological issues, her mother said. Sadly just days before she went missing Elisha had expressed hope for the future her mother said.

The HSE was not in a position to comment when contacted by the show.

Ms Gault said she is passionate about raising awareness of her daughter’s story.

“Her life has to have meant something. I’m going to take on what she would have wanted for other people and make it better and that’s why I’m in front of you today,” she said. If you have been affected by any issues raised in this article, please contact The Samaritans free helpline on 116 123 or by email to jo@samaritans.ie.

The Rape Crisis Centre can also be contacted on their 24-hour helpline on 1800778888.

Online Editors