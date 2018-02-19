'Help create new cures' - Inspirational author Emma Hannigan calls for donations to cancer research

Bestselling author Emma Hannigan has called on her fanbase to donate to Breast Cancer Ireland after sharing news of her devastating diagnosis earlier this week.

Brave Emma recently revealed that doctors told her she doesn't have long to live.

Following the devastating news, the inspirational mother-of-two thanked her fans for their kind messages and asked them to donate to the cancer research organisation. Read More: 'Farewell and thank you, I am taking a bow' - author Emma Hannigan reveals her medical team has 'exhausted all avenues' Writing online, Emma said: “I can’t begin to thank you all for the gorgeous comments and kind messages. Each one helps me and my family during this hideous time. But if you’d like to make a difference to cancer care and help create new cures I’d love it if you could text CURE to 50300.

“That will cost you €4 but I promise it will help. Without new drugs I wouldn’t have had the last 10 years with my family and you guys.” The Wicklow native is an ambassador for Breast Cancer Ireland, but said her poor health state has prevented her from doing much for the organisation recently.

“I’ve felt as useful as a chocolate teapot in truth,” Emma wrote. “So maybe you could help me transform from chocolate teapot to cash cow.” The post has already reached over one thousand likes on Facebook along with many comments from fans confirming their donations and support for Emma.

One fan commented below the post: “Done Emma…you have been an inspiration to us all. I read 'Talk to the Headscarf' when I was going through chemo and it made me laugh and cry but mostly it inspired me to keep going even on the days I felt like giving up.” Meanwhile, other Irish authors have begun a campaign to help Emma’s latest book “Letters to my Daughters” reach number one on the best-seller’s list.

Read More: Book-lovers spark campaign to help Emma Hannigan's book hit number one after news of devastating diagnosis Notable authors including Anna McPartlin of “The Space Between Us” and Liz Nugent of “Unravelling Oliver” posted online in support of the cause.

Nugent wrote; “As you might know by now, Emma Hannigan is dying after thirteen years of cancer treatment. Her family and friends here and abroad are devastated. Let’s get her book to number one. RTs appreciated.”

Dubray Books is also supporting the cause by donating all profits made to the Irish Cancer Society. "Let’s do this, readers. We’ll donate all profits from #LetterstomyDaughters to @IrishCancerSoc. Buy it for Emma, buy it to support anyone who has been touched by cancer (& buy it because as always it’s a wonderful book)," Dubray Books posted online.

Bookstore Eason, also said that they would be making donations to Breast Cancer Ireland. “Eason have reported an increase in sales of ‘Letters to my Daughter’ by Emma Hannigan. Eason will be making a donation to Breast Cancer Ireland in line with Emma’s wishes," they said in a statement.

Emma discovered she was carrying the Brca 1 cancer gene in 2005, meaning she had an 85pc chance of developing breast cancer and a 50pc chance of developing ovarian cancer. In 2006, Emma had a double mastectomy and had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed to reduce her risk to 5pc. Despite the preventative surgery, she was diagnosed with cancer in 2007 and has been battling ever since. Emma's past novels include Designer Genes, Miss Conceived, The Pink Ladies Club, Keeping Mum, Perfect Wives, Driving Home for Christmas, The Summer Guest, The Heart of Winter, The Secrets We Share and memoir, Talk to the Headscarf.

She wrote online that she hopes readers enjoy her latest book; “These characters were as real to me as all the others. They grew on me and some annoyed me at times, but as always, they were mine.”

Online Editors