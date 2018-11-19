Gardaí have appealed for information in their hunt for the killers of father-of-one Robert Sheehan.

'Help bring justice to the family' - gardaí appeal for information in hunt for Robert Sheehan's killers

Sheehan (21) was killed while celebrating his brother's wedding in Bunratty, Co Clare on September 2, 2012.

The Limerick native was standing outside the hotel smoking a cigarette when he was shot a number of times in the head.

Now gardaí and Crimestoppers have launched an appeal in relation to the Limerick man's murder, asking for people who know anything of relevance to the case to contact them.

Speaking today, Detective Sergeant Kevin O’Hagan, Shannon Garda Station said: "It is now over six years since Robert’s murder. We are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

"Do you have knowledge of the events leading up to the shooting or following the shooting?

"You might have information that you may previously have felt you could not come forward with but now with the passage of time, you may believe that now the time is right to share that information.

"Even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant, could help close this case and bring justice to the family.

"If a member of the public prefers to give the information without identifying themselves, they can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.”

Robert Sheehan was shot dead in 2012

Crimestoppers Chairman John Murphy added: "Crimestoppers is here for the public to provide information anonymously that could help solve a crime. You do not need to provide any details about yourself.

"If you have information in relation to Robert Sheehan’s death I would urge you to contact the confidential Crimestoppers number."

Calls to Crimestoppers are completely anonymous and callers do not need to leave their name or address.

Callers can claim a reward for information which significantly helps the investigation. Anybody with information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.

The incident will feature on tonight's Crimecall programme on RTE 1 at 9.30pm.

