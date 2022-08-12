| 15.3°C Dublin

‘He’ll never be able to say he loves me unless he gets help’ – mum’s fight as time runs out for her little boy

Grayson Adams (3) is now waiting two and a half years for access to vital therapies and physio

Ellen Coyne

If Grayson Adams spends 12 more months without specialist therapy, he might never talk or walk.

Grayson, a very happy almost-three-year-old with a mass of dark curly hair, has been nearly as many years on a children’s disability services waiting list as he has been in this world.

