‘He’ll never be able to say he loves me unless he gets help’ – mum’s fight as time runs out for her little boy

If Grayson Adams spends 12 more months without specialist therapy, he might never talk or walk.

Grayson, a very happy almost-three-year-old with a mass of dark curly hair, has been nearly as many years on a children’s disability services waiting list as he has been in this world.

When he was just four months old, his doting mother Dawn felt her world implode when doctors told her Grayson has tuberous sclerosis, an extremely rare condition that means he has tumours growing on all his major organs. He also suffers from epilepsy.

Two-and-a-half years later, Grayson and Dawn are still waiting for the State to give him access to the life-changing services he is entitled to – speech and language therapy, occupational therapy and physiotherapy.

Time is passing, and the chances of him learning to talk and walk are diminishing.

Dawn, who says she is exhausted by her efforts to get her son off the waiting list, also faces a David and Goliath battle to vindicate her little boy’s right to education.

Sixty-odd pre-schools have turned Grayson down, which leaves him at risk of spending at least two reclusive years at home and possibly forcing his mother to take leave from her job.

“I’m just a normal, regular person who had a very special baba. How am I supposed to fight against the system on my own?” Dawn said.

“I’m not asking for anything special. I can manage everything else if Grayson could just get what every other child gets.”

Expand Close Dawn Adams at home. Pic: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dawn Adams at home. Pic: Mark Condren

While Grayson can’t hold a bottle or bring a spoon to his mouth, the potential he has to learn how is one of Dawn’s greatest motivations to get him off the waiting list.

“Grayson can’t yet crawl, stand or walk, but he has within him the possibility and ability to do those things.

“But he needs professional assistance, for which he’s still sitting on a waiting list.

“If he doesn’t get that assistance before he’s four years old, his chances of ever standing or walking reduce to 2pc. And really, that’s only the percentage they leave you with for hope. He turns three next month.”

While Grayson has no words at the moment, he does babble. If he was able to access speech and language therapy, Dawn believes he might learn to talk.

“He has the potential to speak, to tell me what he wants, which would change our days so much,” she said. “If he ever goes anywhere, he won’t be able to tell me if people were kind to him or if he was OK. That’s heartbreaking.”

It could take Grayson months to learn to walk or talk, even after finally getting access to a physio or speech and language therapist. In Dawn’s mind, there are no two ways about it – he needs an appointment now.

It’s hard for her to know what has already been lost.

“If they had started Grayson two-and-a-half years ago with physio, speech and language and occupational therapy, we will never know what it would have done, if he’d have a word now, if he’d be able to stand.

Expand Close Dawn Adams' pics of her special little boy. Pic: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dawn Adams' pics of her special little boy. Pic: Mark Condren

“We will never know, because he was never given that chance,” Dawn said. “It’s as if they read his file, and think he’s not worth it. Grayson isn’t falling through the cracks, he’s being pushed into them.”

Grayson is on a waiting list for the HSE-funded Central Remedial Clinic (CRC) in Clontarf, Dublin. The CRC has received multiple letters from medical experts at Temple Street Children’s Hospital stressing the urgency of his case.

The experts include his neurologist, nephrologist, cardiologist, ophthalmologist, dermatologist, nutritionist and social worker.

Speech and language, occupational therapy and physiotherapy staff at Temple Street have also agreed Grayson urgently needs to be taken off the waiting list and assigned a team to look after him.

The correspondence has not been acknowledged.

Nobody has told Dawn how long Grayson might be waiting. An HSE spokesman said 137 children are on the CRC waiting list.

He said children’s disability network teams were reviewing their lists and would soon “be able to provide a clearer indication of the anticipated waiting time for services on individual teams and will be contacting all parents to update them as soon as possible”.

Meanwhile, Dawn is fighting an uphill battle to get Grayson in to pre-school.

Grayson isn’t falling through the cracks, he’s being pushed into them

So far, they have been turned down by more than five dozen creches across three Dublin postcodes. Some never bother to respond and some claim to have no room, despite publicly advertising places. One told Dawn to her face she would be better off “taking him somewhere else”.

This summer, there was a glint of hope. One creche said it would be delighted to take Grayson next month and would apply for whatever resources he would need to go to pre-school. However, in June, Dawn was devastated to learn the creche’s insurer said it could not take him unless it secured a full-time nurse.

This would require a grant from AIMS – the access and inclusion model.

After a stark warning that there are “no nurses available”, a deeply frustrating quest for the right application form, a two-hour appointment with two healthcare workers to fill it out followed by the crushing news that the decision to award the grant could take an inexplicable four months, Dawn now doesn’t know if Grayson will ever get to go to creche.

It means her ability to work is also at risk. “This has forced me into a spot where I need to take leave,” she said. “There are a whole load of things that come with that, like how I would be able to pay my rent. Our home – what would happen to it then?”

He doesn’t have a voice, but I do. And he may never have a voice, but I always will

She is steeling herself for the fight she knows she faces to get her son a primary school place in two years’ time. Grayson has global developmental delay. “Because of that, it feels like nobody wants him,” she said.

Dawn is keen to mention those who have helped her and Grayson. It’s a short list: the Jack and Jill Foundation, Temple Street Children’s Hospital and Eoin Ó Broin and Cian O’Callaghan – the only two politicians who ever got back to her after she contacted as many of them as she could.

One day, a government politician came canvassing to Dawn’s door. Desperate for help, she tried to take advantage of the opportunity, only to find herself pleading Grayson’s case to a TD’s retreating back.

Expand Close Dawn and Grayson / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dawn and Grayson

As well as being her son’s full-time carer, and for the moment at least having her own full-time job, being Grayson’s voice and advocating for him to get the services he is entitled to has become another full-time occupation for Dawn.

There have been hours of phone calls, emails, navigating around secretaries and answering machines, trying and very often failing to get to talk to someone who can help.

There has been so much that she was left to learn on her own – she was told only this summer she could have been entitled to a paediatric home-care package all along.

Dawn said the fight can be draining and things can get very dark, but she will never give up. “What I have is will and love, and I won’t give up on him. He doesn’t have a voice, but I do. And he may never have a voice, but I always will.

I said to the consultant, ‘Will he never tell me he loves me?’ And he said, ‘He’ll tell you in his own way’

“This journey for parents and guardians like myself, with these beautiful little superheroes, is so soul-destroying and so heartbreaking. I can’t tell you the darkness.

“I’m sure people just get worn down and give up. They retreat to their home and just get on with things. There are days I feel like doing that too, but I refuse to.

“Look at him, he’s so gorgeous. He’s amazing. I love him, and I know he loves me.

“When he was diagnosed, they told me he may never walk or talk. And I said to the consultant, ‘Will he never tell me he loves me?’ And he said, ‘He’ll tell you in his own way’.

“And I nearly died that day. But now I know what the consultant meant. He does love me, he just can’t say it. And that’s hard to accept. But he’ll never say it – never – if he doesn’t get the services he needs.”