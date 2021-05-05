Helen McEntee shares first photo of her newborn son

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has shared a first snap of her newborn son and thanked those who sent well-wishes following his birth last week.

She and her husband Paul Hickey have named him Michael Shane, in memory of Ms McEntee's late father who was also a Fine Gael TD and previously served as a junior minister.

Taking to Instagram, the proud new mother wrote: “A week old today.....@paulhickeyros and I want to say a massive thanks for all the congratulations and nice wishes on the arrival of baby Michael Shane Hickey.

“He was determined not to give his mammy any time off, arriving over two weeks early, but we’re home and he’s doing great so we couldn’t ask for more x.”

The couple welcomed their first child this day last week, just one day after the minister began her six month maternity leave.

The 34-year-old became the first cabinet minister to give birth while in office.

On her last day in office before taking maternity leave on Tuesday of last week, the Fine Gael TD said: "It is really important that women see other women in roles and positions being able to take maternity leave, being able to return to their jobs and return to the positions they were working in before.

"What I hope to see in the future is that this won’t just apply to me but that other ministers, TDs, senators, councillors, will be able to avail of maternity leave.”

Ms McEntee’s leave led to fresh calls for maternity and paternity leave for politicians, with a Citizens' Assembly now recommending that maternity leave be introduced for all elected representatives.

Fine Gael TD Heather Humphreys has been assigned the Justice brief while Ms McEntee is on leave.

She will then be reappointed as justice minister when she returns to work on November 1.

