Helen McEntee confirms she has contracted coronavirus

Justice Minister Helen McEntee yesterday revealed she has tested positive for Covid-19.

Ms McEntee, who is pregnant with her first child, confirmed the news on Twitter.

She posted: “I was recently tested and have received a positive result for #Covid19.

“In line with our HSE guidance I am isolating. I am continuing to carry out my duties by working remotely including attending Cabinet.

Read More

“The information the HSE has shows that pregnant women or their babies are not at a higher risk if we get Covid-19.

“At the same time I urge everyone to follow public health advice and stay at home. If you think you’re developing symptoms no matter how small, act as though you have Covid.

“We all know the seriousness of the situation. We must protect our health system and our most vulnerable.”

The minister announced last month she is pregnant and is due her baby in May.

She is the second Government minister to test positive for the virus.

Last month Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue confirmed he had contracted coronavirus. He was due to end his 14-day isolation period this week.

It comes as the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has surpassed the peak of the first wave, the head of the Health Service Executive (HSE) said.

The previous highest number of patients with the virus in hospital was 881 on April 15.

Paul Reid, HSE chief executive, tweeted: “With 921 people in hospital, we’ve now exceeded the peak level of the 1st wave (881). 75 in ICU. Healthy people are getting very sick.

“Everyone gets how serious this is now. Let’s all do what’s needed, turn this around, save lives whilst the vaccine arrives. We have to.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney on Wednesday urged people to protect the health system.

“I know it’s not easy for so many, but we must act together to protect people and our health system.”

Read More

Irish Independent