The family of a dock worker who died at in a workplace accident have appealed for truckers to lead a tribute at their dad's funeral.

'He'd grin from ear-to-ear' - son of dock worker killed in Dublin port accident ask truckers for fitting tribute to dad

Nicholas Collier, from Swords and Raheny, died tragically in a workplace accident at Dublin Port this week.

His son, Darragh, is now asking truck drivers to give his "fallen trucker" dad the a touching send off by lining up outside Dardistown graveyard tomorrow.

The funeral mass will be held at 11am tomorrow at St Finian's Church, River Valley, Swords, and Mr Collier will be laid to rest in Dardistown Cemetery.

In a Facebook post to a trucker group he wrote: "Yesterday my dad was killed down in Dublin port doing the same thing use do for a living everyday driving his truck. He was getting loaded when he got struck by an empty handler and died at the scene.

"Growing up that man got me to share the passion the trucks as he shared and we'd have endless talks about them. I'd love if I could give him the sending off he deserves by getting as many trucks as possible to line up outside the graveyard near Dublin airport as the hearse enters it.

"Trucks were his life and I'm sure he'd have a grin ear to ear if something like this went ahead."

Mr Collier was a lorry driver for a family-run transport company based in north Dublin.

Emergency services were called to the North Docks at Dublin Port at 10.30am on Wednesday where Mr Collier was found with fatal injuries.

It is understood he was crushed by a shipping container.

Two separate investigations are now under way into his death. One is being conducted by gardaí, the other by the Health and Safety Authority.

Online Editors