A father-of-one killed in a motorbike crash on Sunday has been described as "the most warm-hearted and generous person".

'He'd a huge heart and looked after so many people' - Tributes paid to dad-of-one killed in motorbike crash

Tributes have been paid to Andrew Clarke (37), who died when his motorbike collided with a 4x4 in Co Wicklow on Sunday.

The crash happened on the R755 near Laragh at around 12.30pm.

Mr Clark, who was from Ballinteer, Dublin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Craig Fetherston, a close friend and neighbour of Andrew, said he had "the biggest heart of any person I know".

"Whether it was giving old ladies a lift home from the shops or going out of his way to help people in the community, this man had the biggest heart of any person I know.

"I am truly devastated and I would like to thank all the paramedics and locals of Laragh who helped us so much today."

The popular Dubliner was described by other friends as an "amazing dad" who had a "huge heart and looked after so many people in so many ways".

"I have never met anybody like him, he really was one of a kind," another friend said.

His funeral is due to take place on Friday morning at the Holy Cross Church in Dundrum village.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

